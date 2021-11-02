National Seating & Mobility Expands Mobility and Accessibility Services into the Florida Panhandle with Acquisition

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Seating & Mobility (NSM), North America’s largest provider of comprehensive mobility solutions, has expanded into the Florida panhandle with the acquisition of Comfort N Mobility. The company, located in Gulf Breeze, Fla., specializes in a wide variety of mobility products and serves individuals throughout the Florida panhandle.

“At NSM, our desire is to help people achieve independence by ensuring they have access to the most advanced mobility and accessibility solutions available, a commitment Comfort N Mobility shares,” said Bill Mixon, NSM CEO. “This acquisition positions us to better serve clients across the Florida panhandle and help them attain their independence goals.”

Owned by Jared and Jenna Whipkey, Comfort N Mobility has built a reputation for attention to detail and personalized service centered on the client. Jared, a former quarterback at Florida State University, has deep ties to the region. He began his career in finance within area hospital systems, advancing from controller to chief financial officer before acquiring and operating Comfort N Mobility. He obtained his assistive technology professional (ATP) credentials in 2018. With the acquisition, Jared will join the NSM team as manager and lead ATP of NSM’s Pensacola branch.

The acquisition also reflects NSM’s commitment to offer greater access to the entire spectrum of mobility and home accessibility solutions. The Pensacola branch will soon expand to offer home accessibility solutions, building on the NSM’s exclusive home accessibility partnership with The Home Depot. Announced last fall, The Home Depot Independent Living program offers solutions to customers looking to create safer home environments.

NSM’s North American footprint continues to grow. This acquisition marks the company’s twelfth in 2021.

About National Seating & Mobility

For 30 years, National Seating & Mobility has been advancing independence and enhancing the quality of life of individuals with mobility challenges. With a network of more than 190 locations, experts, and resources across the U.S. and in Canada, National Seating & Mobility is North America’s largest and most trusted provider of comprehensive mobility solutions including complex rehab technology, home and vehicle accessibility, and full-service equipment maintenance and repair. National Seating & Mobility is the only national mobility solutions provider accredited by The Joint Commission for demonstrating quality and safe care. For more information about National Seating & Mobility visit nsm-seating.com.

###