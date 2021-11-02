Global Stromal Vascular Fraction Market to Reach $97.6 Million by 2026

New York, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stromal Vascular Fraction Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06043658/?utm_source=GNW

The method involves isolation of cells from adipose tissue of a patient. Obtained through the liposuction process, stromal vascular fraction cells encompass adipose-derived stem cells, endothelial cells, mesenchymal stem cells, leukocytes and tissues containing fat cells. stromal vascular fraction is gaining increasing acceptance across clinical settings for treatment of different chronic conditions. In the recent years, the procedure has witnessed rising significance in diverse areas such as orthopedics, internal medicine, general or plastic surgery and wound healing due to desirable availability, ease of harvest and stable phenotype. Moreover, stromal vascular fraction technique is gaining from several advantages of delivery of these cells through intra-articular injection over surgical implantation, like low cost, less invasiveness and enhanced patient compliance. The global market is slated to receive a significant push from rising number of cosmetic surgeries, increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders and growing awareness regarding various merits of stem cell therapy.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Stromal Vascular Fraction estimated at US$75.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$97.6 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period. Isolation Products, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$79.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aspiration Products segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 16.9% share of the global Stromal Vascular Fraction market. The SVF isolation products segment dominates market share due to rising demand for these products across clinical settings. The rising demand for aesthetic & reconstructive procedures will further boost market prospects.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7.7 Million by 2026



The Stromal Vascular Fraction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 35.89% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America commands a major share of the market, due to increasing demand for reconstructive and aesthetic therapies. The market growth is facilitated by rising awareness pertaining to the use of stem cell therapy to treat several medical conditions and increasing incident of skeletal muscular disorders, including osteoarthritis. The Asia-Pacific region is rapidly emerging as an appealing market on account of continuous expansion of the private healthcare infrastructure and increasing count of private hospitals across rural areas. Stromal vascular fraction is likely to gain from ongoing R&D projects coupled with increasing development and demand for innovative technologies.



Transfer Products Segment to Reach $3.7 Million by 2026



Transfer devices are expected to present new solutions and extend the application scope of stromal vascular fraction. Increasing establishment of private hospitals across urban and rural areas is likely to further bolster the market demand in the coming years. In the global Transfer Products segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$384.2 Thousand by the year 2026.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Stem Cells, Application Areas, and the Different Types: A Prelude

Applications of Stem Cells

Types of Stem Cells

Stromal Vascular Fraction: An Introduction

Production Method for SVF

SVF Cell Procedure

SVF Composition, Content, and Source

SVF: Mechanism of Action

SVF: Clinical Applications

Safety and Efficiency of SVF

Clinical Trials and Regulations Related to SVF

Limitations and Scope

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Impact on Stromal Vascular Fraction Market

GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Extensive Therapeutic Scope Set to Stimulate Growth of Global

Stromal Vascular Fraction Market

Soft Tissue Segment Leads the Market

SVF Isolation Products Continue to Make Gains

North America Dominates the Global Market, Asia-Pacific to

Witness Fastest Growth

Lucrative Opportunities & Restraints

Market Restraints

Salient Drivers Offering Growth Impetus to Stromal Vascular

Fraction Market

Extensive Application Scope

Rising Focus on Non-Enzymatic Isolation Techniques

Strong Research Focus on Optimization of Tissue Recovery

Consistent Efforts to Develop Better Cell Therapies

Competition

Players Bet on Product Innovation to Push Footprint in Stromal

Vascular Fraction Market

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Regenerative Medicine: A Promising Application of Stromal

Vascular Fraction

EXHIBIT 1: Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size in US$

Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 2: Global Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Market by

Product (in %) for the Year 2019

EXHIBIT 3: Global Regenerative Medicines Market by Category:

Breakdown (in %) for Biomaterials, Stem Cell Therapies and

Tissue Engineering for 2019

Increased Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders & Knee

Osteoarthritis Steers Market Expansion

Use of SVF in Osteoarthritis Treatment

Surging Demand for Aesthetic & Reconstructive Therapies

Enhances Market Prospects

EXHIBIT 4: Total Number of Surgical Procedures Performed across

the Globe by Plastic Surgeons (2018)

EXHIBIT 5: Total Number of Surgical Procedures across the Globe

by Region of the Body: 2018

Increasing Awareness about Stem Cell Therapy Augurs Well

Innovative Methods Become Relevant in Optimizing Tissue Recovery

Stromal Vascular Formation Holds Significance for Chronic Diseases

EXHIBIT 6: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage

Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,

Stroke, and Others

Stromal Vascular Fraction in Diabetic Care

EXHIBIT 7: Rising Diabetes Prevalence Presents Opportunity for

iPSCs Market: Number of Adults (20-79) with Diabetes

(in Millions) by Region for 2017 and 2045

Low Temperature Settings Optimize Vitality of Adipose Tissue-

derived SVFs

SVF Offers Helpful Microenvironment to Regulate ASC Activity

under Specific Clinical Conditions

Swift Influx of Stem Cell Therapies Requires Alternate

Regulatory Pathway Covering Autologous SVF

The Counterview

Contrast with Regulatory Framework Covering HCT/Ps

Aging Demographics Add to the Global Burden of Chronic

Diseases, Presenting Opportunities for Stromal Vascular

Fraction

EXHIBIT 8: Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of

Number of People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019 and 2030

High Incidence of Neurological Disorders: A Key Market Driver

EXHIBIT 9: Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders

in the US

EXHIBIT 10: Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson?s Disease

across Select Countries

Increase in Healthcare Spending Stirs Demand for Stromal

Vascular Fraction

EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Expansion of Private Hospitals in Rural Areas

PIPELINE ANALYSIS



