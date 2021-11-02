Mosprom Reports on "Moscow's Exports of Processed Meats up 20.7% in 2021"

MOSCOW, Russia, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Mosprom Center has released report on "Moscow's Exports of Processed Meats up 20.7% in 2021". Moscow-based companies exported processed meat products to 18 countries in the first half of 2021. Exports of meat products continue to show stable growth, up 20.7% year-on-year and 24.2% higher than in the first half of 2019, according to Alexander Prokhorov, head of Moscow's department for investment and industrial policy.



"We see Southeast Asia and Eastern Europe as promising regions for local meat exporters, specifically China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Moldova, and Serbia," said deputy mayor Vladimir Yevimov. "Exports of meat and edible meat offal to non-CIS countries are up significantly, with China and Hong Kong among the top five importers of meat and edible meat offal in 2020 and in the first half of 2021."

Last year Moscow exported meat products to 24 countries. Kazakhstan was the top buyer, with meat imports up 138.8% to $26.26 million, followed by Hong Kong ($13.44 million, up 77.6%), China ($12.92 million, up 18.4%), Belarus ($4.76 million, up 6.9%) and Kyrgyzstan ($2.88 million, up 42.0%).

"Moscow-based meat processors have seen stable increases in exports since 2017 when the total was $44.93 million. In 2018, exports of meat products went up 27.6% to $57.33 million, and in 2019 they rose another 25.6% to $71.99 million," Prokhorov explained. "By the end of 2020, local companies exported $81.76 million in meat products, up 13.6% from 2019."

According to data collected by the Mosprom Center for Export Support, poultry and poultry offal make up almost half of the capital's meat exports, reaching $40.78 million in 2020, up 37.3% year-on-year. The second most popular item is frozen beef, at $12.84 million, up 64.9% year-on-year.

Serbia and Moldova are the top Eastern European consumers of local exporters' meat products. In 2020, local companies exported $1.29 million in meat products to Serbia. For comparison, local companies exported just $140,000 in meat products to Serbia in 2018 and $840,000 in 2019.

About Mosprom Center

The Mosprom Center, a branch of Moscow's department of investment and industrial policy, provides personalized support for local industrial and agribusiness exporters.

The experts at the Center analyze target markets for the capital's manufacturers. Specialists study macroeconomic reports for each target market, as well as its risk profile, including barriers to entry, the state of the industry in the target market, its dependence on exports and imports, and SWOT analysis of consumer demand. The Center's experts also perform individual analyses for the companies they work with in order to determine the most effective strategy for entering foreign markets.

In addition, as part of its buyer program, the Center's experts help local companies find partners and negotiate with potential buyers abroad. They also help exporters participate in international trade shows and business missions. All of this assistance is provided free of charge.

SOURCE: Mosprom Center