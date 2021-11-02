ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Active Learning Experiences in Early Childhood

ATLANTA, GA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CUR124: Active Learning Experiences in Early Childhood as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users November 1-30, 2021.

Young children are experiential learners who acquire information with all of their senses. The more senses used in the learning process, the more information children retain. For young children, movement is their preferred mode of learning. During the early years, the brain is closely tuned to the body′s actions; with each movement and sensation, the brain creates new neural connections and builds on previously acquired skills and knowledge.

Skills developed during early childhood can be separated into distinct developmental domains: physical, cognitive, emotional, and social. Although the developmental domains are distinct, children learn skills across all domains concurrently; when children learn something in one domain, it impacts the other domains. For example, an improvement in gross motor skills (running, jumping, climbing) can boost a child′s confidence (emotional domain), which in turn can impact his social interactions on the playground.

Active learning involves the use of physical movement and sensory experiences to promote growth across all developmental domains. Active learning promotes skills development and knowledge acquisition through movement, exploration, and discovery. Rote learning involves memorization through repetition. Rote learning plays an important part in learning certain types of information, and it also provides important "exercise" for the brain. However, rote learning plays a very limited role in early childhood education. In later years, rote learning will be used to memorize the multiplication tables, tricky spellings, grammar rules, and historical facts, but young children (infant through age 8) do not have the cognitive abilities or the developmental need to engage heavily in rote learning.

Active learning leads to authentic learning, in which the purpose is to demonstrate comprehension and the mastery of skills. Active learning is used when a toddler plays with a shape-sorting toy; using trial and error, he gradually learns where various shapes fit and he becomes more efficient (skilled) each time he plays. Another example involves the child′s acquisition of language; over time, a child learns language by listening to other people speak and, little by little, he puts this knowledge to use.

This course presents practical methods for integrating movement, active involvement, and group games across all curriculum areas, including art, language arts, mathematics, music, science, and social studies. Students will have the chance to discover best practices and effective strategies for engaging in active learning and game play with children of various ages.

“Movement is the preferred mode of learning for young children,” says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. “Active learning that combines elements of cognitive, social/emotional, and physical domains builds a bridge between mind and body.”

CUR124: Active Learning Experiences in Early Childhood is a two-hour, intermediate-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. The course is also offered in Spanish. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

