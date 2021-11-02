Mortgage365 Partners with Microsoft on its Cloud Solution for Financial Services

DENVER, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage365 announces the availability of its mortgage lending platform on the new Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services. Available today, the new industry-specific cloud solution for financial services is the first to connect people and technology in one platform powered by Microsoft technologies. Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services unlocks the power of the Microsoft Cloud to help financial services organizations accelerate the path towards responsible and sustainable growth. Microsoft’s industry-specific cloud has a foundation of privacy, security, and regulatory compliance across Microsoft and its partner ecosystem, and it is built on an industry data model that enables interoperability and innovation.



“Mortgage365 is proud to be the initial mortgage-focused Microsoft partner to be part of this important cloud solution for mortgage lenders,” said Jason Seedig, founder of Mortgage365. “Our compliant, industry-specific data model empowers our next generation mortgage platform by leveraging Microsoft technologies. Our technology makes it easy for customers to seamlessly integrate their existing tools into a robust platform designed to scale for the customer of the future.”

For Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services, Mortgage365 provides a new foundation of lending focused on efficiency and collaboration. Eliminating the need to maintain multiple, siloed systems or build complex integrations in house, Mortgage365 and Microsoft’s new solution solve the challenges that stand in the way of universal access to mortgage financing.

”Our partners are instrumental to the success and scalability of Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services,” said Bill Borden, corporate vice president of Worldwide Financial Services at Microsoft. “Through the combination of our Cloud and Mortgage365’s unique mortgage lending platform, lenders can securely connect all loan-related data and improve lending team collaboration to drive a better, faster mortgage experience for consumers.”

Mortgage365’s integrated and powerful mortgage lending Software as a Service (SaaS) platform is built on the Microsoft technologies that today’s mortgage lenders rely on. Through its relationship with Microsoft, Mortgage365 provides 100 percent utilization of Microsoft’s data privacy and security controls, as well as assertions for protection of customer data that is stored exclusively within the Microsoft Cloud. Mortgage365 is optimized for financial services organizations who embrace the Microsoft Cloud.

More information on Microsoft Cloud for Financial Services is available here.

Lenders looking to learn more about Mortgage365 should visit www.mortgage365.com for information on the enterprise SaaS platform built on Microsoft technologies.

About Mortgage365

Denver, CO-based Mortgage365, is a mortgage technology innovator focused on transforming the mortgage industry for lenders and consumers. The Mortgage365 enterprise SaaS mortgage platform unifies data, borrowers, and lending teams to deliver a digital-first mortgage experience. The proprietary solution enables rapid bank and lender onboarding and is built on the Microsoft Power Platform. Mortgage365 is a member of the prestigious Microsoft for Startups Program. For more information visit: www.mortgage365.com