MLS® sales in the Fraser Valley remained strong in October while supply continued to diminish

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for Fraser Valley real estate remained solid in October with overall sales the third highest on record.



The Board processed a total of 1,938 property sales on its Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) in October, an increase of 3.9 per cent compared to September and a decrease of 18.2 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Larry Anderson, President of the Board, said, “What we’re seeing is a combination of above-average sales with below-average new listings which is placing strong upward pressure on home prices, for all residential categories, month-over-month.

“It is a very challenging time, particularly for buyers. I empathize with clients who have been trying to buy a home for more than a year without success after multiple attempts. Now, more than ever is the time when buyers and sellers alike must rely on their REALTOR® to guide and advise them in considering all available options, including a change in community or even property type.”

After rebounding slightly in September, new listings decreased in October. The Board received 2,188 new listings, a decrease of 29.0 per cent compared to last year, and a decrease of 6.6 per cent compared to September 2021. The month ended with a total active inventory of 3,447, which is a 9.6 per cent decrease compared to September, and a 49.8 percent decrease compared to October 2020.

Baldev Gill, Chief Executive Officer of the Board, said, “Fraser Valley is a top destination currently in BC for buyers looking for relatively affordable family-sized homes. Townhomes and single-family homes are selling on average within two to four weeks in our region, with buyers keenly watching the market for new listings.”

Across the Fraser Valley, in October, the average number of days to sell a single-family detached home was 28 and a townhome was 18 days. Apartments took, on average, 27 days to sell.

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity

Single Family Detached: At $1,396,700, the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home increased 2.5 per cent compared to September 2021 and increased 33.4 per cent compared to October 2020.

At $720,500 the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome increased 1.9 per cent compared to September 2021 and increased 26.6 per cent compared to October 2020. Apartments: At $514,200 the Benchmark price for an FVREB apartment/condo increased 1.9 per cent compared to September 2021 and increased 18.3 per cent compared to October 2020.



The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 4,262 real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, North Delta, Surrey, and White Rock. The FVREB marked its 100-year anniversary last month.﻿

