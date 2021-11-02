SellMyTimeshareNow.com Records Third Consecutive Quarter with $60M+ in Buyer Offers

Orlando, Fla., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SellMyTimeshareNow.com (“SMTN” or the “Company”), the world’s most active online marketplace for timeshares for sale and for rent by owner, reports continued strength for its timeshare resale and rental platform in Q3, maintaining momentum from the previous two quarters. In Q3 2021, the Company drove nearly 1 million visits to its family of websites, resulting in over 13,250 offers—totaling more than $63 million—to buy or rent timeshares on SellMyTimeshareNow.com.

With three consecutive quarters of above-average buyer activity, this trend is led by continued high levels of new buyer inquiries and increasing levels of traveler confidence, as well as building momentum due to continued targeted marketing efforts. The number of buyer offers increased more than 20 percent compared to the same period in 2019, pushing buyer offer values up by 37 percent.

“We’ve seen demand remain strong through the first nine months of the year, especially as borders continue to reopen,” said Chad Newbold, CEO of SMTN and its parent company, Vacation Innovations. “The level of buyer activity on our marketplace remains at above pre-pandemic levels, and we anticipate this trend will continue moving into 2022. With maintenance fees due at the end of the year and elevated levels of interest in the resale market, now is a great time for owners interested in selling to consider putting their vacation ownership interest on the market using a reputable marketplace like SellMyTimeshareNow.com.”

While marketplace conditions have clearly had an impact on helping to drive interest and demand, the Company’s continued investment in enhancing technology, products, services, and marketing, as well as adding new staff across all departments to further support the brand’s growth, has helped to maintain this trend, further solidifying SMTN as a leader in timeshare resale and rental.

Looking ahead to the final months of 2021 and beyond, the Company remains optimistic that the leisure travel sector will continue to drive demand, especially as it relates to domestic travel. Following three quarters of increased activity, it is clear that there is elevated interest among individuals looking to rent, buy, and sell timeshare on the secondary market, and the Company is confident that trend will continue as the world reopens to travel.

About SellMyTimeshareNow.com

Founded in 2003, SellMyTimeshareNow.com (sellmytimesharenow.com) is the world’s most active online marketplace for the purchase and rental of timeshare interests. A subsidiary of Vacation Innovations, SellMyTimeshareNow.com leverages advanced search engine optimization and other digital marketing strategies to maintain its position as a top-ranking global marketplace for timeshare resales and rentals, attracting over 3.8 million visits and over $223 million in purchase and rental offers to advertisers annually.