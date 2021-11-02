Competitive Social Ventures' Pickle & Social Revealed Top Pro Pickleball Player Dave Weinbach as New Ambassador Partner

ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Competitive Social Ventures (“CSV”) revealed Pickle & Social has joined forces with professional pickleball player Dave Weinbach “The Badger” to promote the brand. Pickle & Social is a family-friendly entertainment venue with a focus on pickleball, while also delivering best-in-class food and beverage and an unmatched social experience. Pickle & Social’s first location is expected to make its debut in summer 2022 at The Exchange at Gwinnett. The second location is slated for downtown Alpharetta, in close proximity to CSV’s two other “Social” venues, Roaring Social and Fairway Social .

Weinbach, 52, based in Madison, WI, competes in 25 tournaments a year and is most notably known for consistently defeating fellow professional pickleball players, most of whom are ½ his age. He is the decorated champion of 140 gold medals, including 10 USA Pickleball National Championships and 12 U.S. Open Titles. He most recently won two gold medals at the 2021 PPA Championship in Las Vegas. Dave sits on the board of the Pro Pickleball Association (PPA) and you can often find him commentating on the live broadcasts during PPA events nationwide. In addition, Dave conducts more than 60 clinics a year providing professional training tips for players of all skill levels. Weinbach is also a 2021 Pickleball Hall of Fame nominee.

“I have been approached by many pickleball-related businesses and concepts that are starting to pop-up across the US. I did as much homework on CSV as they did on me, making sure I was partnering with the best of the best in this space,” said Weinbach. “I was overwhelmed with the vision and success of CSV’s current open and operating venues Fairway Social and Roaring Social. Whatever these partners build is first class and always has a differentiator to the competitors out there. From a services standpoint no one compares to the hospitality and deliverables that CSV is pushing out. The Pickle and Social brand is going to be a one-of-a-kind experience and I cannot wait for the industry to see what we have in store for them.”

Weinbach is an excellent role model and health advocate who enjoys meeting other fellow players and connecting with them, regardless of their skill level. His mission to further popularize the sport is what Weinbach refers to as his “Sharing the Pickleball Love Tour.” He started off playing tennis at the age of 4 and made his way into table tennis, also known as ping-pong, before finally making his way into pickleball and building a household brand name for himself.

“The Badger is a perfectly matched partner for Pickle and Social,” said Joe Reardon, partner with CSV. “Dave has been at the forefront of the pickleball scene, well-known for both his memorable brand and his strategic game, he has undoubtedly been a massive contributor to the sport. Pickleball continues to expand in popularity at an exponential pace, and having Dave join us as an ambassador will not only bring more attention to the sport, but put our innovative venue Pickle & Social on the map across the United States. We spoke with quite a few folks in this space and by far Dave was a top choice with his love of the game and his business acumen. He will work closely with Chris Wolfe (Head of Pickleball operations at Pickle & Social and Wolfe Academy) in developing a world-class training academy for all levels of players, locking in high end tournaments, league play and driving the love of the game to our venues,” added Reardon.

As ambassador, Weinbach hopes to spread his love for the sport and bring communities together through Pickle & Social locations. Pickle & Social’s leadership team is excited to partner with such talent and is thrilled to see the forward progress for Pickle & Social as well as the rapidly growing sport of pickleball itself. Stay tuned for information on Pickle & Social’s podcast in development now to launch this December.

“It is an honor to have Dave as the Touring Pro for Pickle & Social,” said CSV’s CEO, Neal Freeman. “Dave is already a great ambassador of the sport of pickleball and we know he will be equally as effective as an ambassador of Pickle & Social. His commitment to excellence in all of his endeavors is certainly the thesis behind Pickle and Social’s plans for food, beverage, sport and entertainment offerings.”

The second Pickle & Social location will be in downtown Alpharetta, GA. Last month, CSV opened Roaring Social inside Alpharetta’s new four-star boutique hotel The Hamilton. CSV’s first brand Fairway Social opened earlier this year and has been an instant success.

To learn about investment opportunities with CSV, visit www.cosoventures.com .

About Pickle & Social

Pickle and Social will be a unique combination of indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, table tennis, and an outdoor gathering space known as The Yard, featuring a stage for live music and curated food and beverage options. The Yard will be the perfect place to gather before or after some friendly competition and ideal for league play, pickleball and table tennis tournaments and clinics, private and corporate events, parties, family outings, and fundraisers. Learn more about Pickle & Social here .

About Competitive Social Ventures

Competitive Social Ventures, LLC (“CSV”) is a Alpharetta, Georgia-based real estate holding company created in 2020 for competitive socializing entertainment concepts. Fairway Social opened in Q2 2021 and Roaring Social opened in Q3 2021. Two inaugural Pickle and Social locations are currently being developed and will open in 2022. CSV’s venues are unique, innovative, high-quality, full-service entertainment destinations with strong experiential differentiation from competitors. www.competitivesocialventures.com

###

Attachment