Global Surface Computing Market (2021 to 2026) - by Display Type, Vision, End-use Industry and Geography

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surface Computing Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Surface computing uses an advanced natural user interface (NUI) and eliminates the necessity of a keyboard and mouse for input. Features like gesture recognition, object recognition as well as multi-touch and multi-user technologies have resulted in an enhanced user experience and are projected to be one of the major drivers for the growth of the surface computing market during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of surface computing solutions across different end-user industries such as healthcare, retail, automotive and others, for a variety of applications is further expected to augment the demand for these solutions over the assessment period. Moreover, increasing technological developments by key industry players like Microsoft is anticipated to further fuel the market growth. However, the high costs of surface computers act as a major challenge to the growth of the surface computing market.



The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease had a positive impact on the surface computing market. Due to lockdown and strict COVID-19 measures, the pandemic led to a rapid surge in digitalization, as all the possible work shifted to the digital medium. The use of digital technologies like surface computing surged, which elevated the growth of surface computing in 2020. The digital push given by the pandemic is expected to continue and hence is projected to have a positive impact on the surface computing market in the coming years as well.



Innovative features to attract customers

One of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the surface computing market during the forecast period is the presence of new and innovative features in surface computing which are expected to attract people who are keen to use new technologies. Surface computing recognizes multiple touchpoints at the same point.

Also, surface computing allows it to be used by several people together around surface computers, which provides a collaborative, face-to-face computing experience. Furthermore, physical objects can be put on the surface to bring about various kinds of computerized responses. The Microsoft Surface Hub 2S 85 inch enables the customers to run all of their business's critical applications utilizing the massive 4K PixelSense touch and ink enabled screen, Microsoft Teams certified audio and video, and an impressive display of onboard sensors. The advanced characteristics make work more convenient for the users across various end-use industries, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the surface computing market during the forecast period.



High cost to hamper growth

Surface computers are highly expensive which is anticipated to hamper the growth of the surface computing market during the forecast period. In the United States, the 85-inch Microsoft Surface Hub 2S is priced at $21,999.99, which is not affordable to most people. In India, its price is kept at 2,145,000 INR (US$30,642.857). These extremely extravagant prices of surface computers can lead to a lower adoption rate, which is projected to restrain the market growth of surface computers during the assessment period.



Rise in digitalization

The world is being digitalized at a rapid pace and hence the number of people making use of digital devices has been increasing. Governments of various countries are supporting digitalization in their countries by launching various programs and policies. For instance, the government of India has launched programs like Digital India and many others which to empower and support the development of digitalization in the country. Also, the Government of India launched the National Digital Communications Policy, 2018 in September 2018, which aimed to attract US$100 billion worth of investment and generate 4 million jobs in the digital sector by 2022.

According to data from World Bank, internet users in the United States were 69.7% of the population in 2011 which rose to 88.5% in 2018 and continues to surge further. In June 2020, NTIA, United States Department of Commerce, showed in its report that nearly 4 out of 5 Americans were using the internet by November 2019, and are increasingly using a larger and more varied range of devices. With the rapid digitalization, the interest of consumers towards using new and innovative technologies has surged, which is anticipated to boost the market growth of surface computing during the forecast period.



North America to hold a significant market share

Geographically, the North American region is anticipated to hold a significant market share owing to the countries in the region being technologically advanced and hence have a higher tendency to adopt new technologies like surface computing. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period due to the region witnessing rapid digitalization, which has stirred up an increased interest among the population for advanced digital technologies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Surface Computing Market Analysis, by Display Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Flat Display

5.3. Curved Display



6. Surface Computing Market Analysis, by Vision

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Two dimensional

6.3. Three dimensional



7. Surface Computing Market Analysis, by End-Use Industry

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Education

7.4. Retail

7.5. Healthcare

7.6. BFSI

7.7. Entertainment

7.8. Others



8. Surface Computing Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. USA

8.2.2. Canada

8.3. South America

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Germany

8.4.2. France

8.4.3. UK

8.4.4. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. China

8.6.2. India

8.6.3. Japan

8.6.4. South Korea

8.6.5. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Microsoft Corporation

10.2. Apple Inc.

10.3. 3M Co.

10.4. HP Development Company, L.P.

10.5. Planar Systems

10.6. Ideum Inc.

10.7. Dell Inc.

10.8. Sony Corporation

10.9. Toshiba Corporation

10.10. Vertigo Systems GmbH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3xhwg