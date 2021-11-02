Yara International: successful placement of new bonds

Oslo, 2 November 2021: Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 29 October 2021 regarding a contemplated bond issuance.



Yara International ASA has today completed a successful placement of senior unsecured bonds with a total amount of NOK 2,150 million.

The transaction was substantially oversubscribed and split into two tranches:

5Y NOK 1,150 million floating rate note with a coupon of 3m Nibor + 0.64 % p.a.

5Y NOK 1,000 million fixed rate note with a coupon of 2.41% p.a.

The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of debt. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on Oslo Børs.

In conjunction with the new bond issuance, Yara International ASA has bought back NOK 443 million of bonds maturing on 17 December 2021 (ISIN NO0010727985) at a price of 100.212.

Danske Bank acted as Sole Bookrunner for the bond issuance.

For more information, please contact:

Liv Bergh, Head of Funding

Mobile: (+47) 414 02 153

E-mail: liv.bergh@yara.com



Silje Nygaard, Acting Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: (+47) 957 04 843

E-mail: silje.nygaard@yara.com





