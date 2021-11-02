Focus on Customers Continues with Idaho Milk Products’ Episode 4 ‘Protein Bar Formulations’

Jerome, Idaho, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho Milk Products will present Episode 4 in their Formulating with Milk Proteins webinar series on ‘Exploring Protein Bars: Milk Proteins and Other Global Trends’. In this upcoming free webinar, attendees will learn about current trends in the protein bar market. They will gain knowledge of the common challenges faced when formulating protein bars and the solutions for overcoming them.

Guest speakers will be Nick Morgan, owner of Nutrition Integrated, Starla Paulsen, Food/Protein Industry Consultant, Pratishtha Verma, Research and Development Scientist and Guru Y S Prabhakaran, Research and Development Scientist at Idaho Milk Products.

Nick Morgan works closely with companies in sports, active and lifestyle nutrition. Nick began his career as an exercise physiologist in elite sports before working at GSK, subsequently establishing his own company in 2010. Mr. Morgan’s primary focus is understanding the science, the consumer and the market integration for business strategy and innovation.

Starla Paulsen obtained a master’s degree in Food Science and Human Nutrition with an emphasis in Food Microbiology from the University of Wyoming. Starla has extensive experience developing proteins targeting functionality and nutritional properties for all types of foods including snacks, beverages, prepared foods, meats and protein products.

Pratishtha Verma joined Idaho Milk Products in 2020 as a Research & Development (R&D) Scientist. She is working on ingredient applications aimed at increasing the protein load as well as developing new application areas for milk protein ingredients. Ms. Verma attended South Dakota State University where she completed her MS in Dairy Manufacturing.

Guru Y S Prabhakaran also joined Idaho Milk Products in 2021 as a Research & Development (R&D) Scientist. He is responsible for managing the pilot plant and processing new product and customer formulations. Mr. Prabhakaran has a BS in food process engineering and an MS in Food Science from the University of Wisconsin.

This fourth webinar will be cast on November 9, 2021 and be hosted by Global Food Forums, Inc. Those wishing to register can contact our team at marketing@idahomilk.us.

###

About Idaho Milk Products

Idaho Milk Products is a privately held, vertically integrated international milk processing leader, supplying Milk Protein Isolate (MPI), Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC), Milk Permeate, and Cream derivatives to customers around the globe. Owned by local Idaho dairy farmers, Idaho Milk Products has a dedicated consistent milk supply and delivers reliable, quality dairy ingredients. For more information, visit idahomilkproducts.com.

Attachments