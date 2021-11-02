Scott's Cheap Flights Upgrades Referral Program to Make Earning Free Months of Premium (or Elite) a Whole Lot Easier.

Portland, Oregon, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott’s Cheap Flights, a service that tracks airfare prices and alerts its 2+ million members to exceptional airfare deals, announced this week that it has upgraded its referral program to make earning free months of Premium (or Elite) a whole lot easier.

How It Works

Share your favorite deals or custom referral link with friends. For every friend who signs up, you'll get an entry for our Maldives giveaway and a free month of Premium/Elite.

What you could win

Two roundtrip, business class tickets to Malé, Maldives courtesy of Etihad Airways (departing JFK, ORD, or IAD) ‍

A five-night stay for two in a Lagoon Overwater Villa at The Standard, Maldives, including breakfast for two and complimentary sea transfer flights from Malé.

$1,000 travel cash plus one free year of Elite

Track your rewards

Track your progress in our snazzy new referral dashboard. And remember, there's no limit to the number of contest entries or free months of Premium/Elite you can earn.

For more information on the Maldives getaway click here and to sign up for Scott's Cheap Flights' upgraded referral program click here.

About Scott’s Cheap Flights

Since 2015, Scott’s Cheap Flights has helped members around the world make their travel dreams come true. We combine sophisticated software and human Flight Experts to discover flight deals and mistake fares up to 90% off and email them to our 2+ million members. Unlike fully automated fare alerts services, every deal alert we send to members has passed a rigorous quality evaluation by our team to ensure it's worth members’ hard-earned money and limited travel time. Our members save an average of $200 on domestic economy flights, $550 on international economy flights, and $2,000 on international business and first class flights. Every month we receive over 1,000 testimonials from happy members who’ve scored a great deal on a flight thanks to our email.

Attachment