Gentex Highlights Advanced Prototyping Capabilities at SEMA 2021 With Custom Overland Silverado, Adventure Trailer, C8 Widebody Corvette

Gentex SEMA Booth Highlights:

Custom C8 Corvette Widebody designed and built by Label Motorsports

Custom, high-tech, overland-themed Chevrolet Silverado

Matching overland-themed Vorsheer trailer with stealth trailer cam system



LAS VEGAS, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a year hiatus, the in-person SEMA show is back, and Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is using the event to showcase its advanced prototyping capabilities by debuting several custom vehicle builds, including an overland-themed Chevrolet Silverado and matching Vorsheer XOC trailer, as well as a Label Motorsports-designed C8 Corvette featuring a unique forged carbon fiber widebody kit.

These and other technology concepts, aftermarket products, and demonstration vehicles will be featured at Gentex’s booth (North Hall, #12525), which is designed to showcase Gentex’s ever-expanding digital vision and vehicle connectivity product lineup.

Gentex is a long-time, Tier-1 supplier of electro-optical products for the global automotive, aerospace and fire protection industries. It’s best known for suppling nearly every major automaker with connected-car technologies and advanced electronic features that optimize driver vision and enhance driving safety.

“The SEMA show is not only the ideal event to assess aftermarket interest in tech we’re developing for our OEM customers, but also to showcase the engineering and prototyping capabilities we bring to every development project,” said Gentex President and CEO Steve Downing. “We’re known for our advanced electronic technology, but it’s our ability to seamlessly integrate features according to OEM specs and design language that helps set us apart.”

To validate this premise, all the vehicles in Gentex’s 2021 SEMA booth demonstrate the company’s prototyping capabilities in areas such as advanced composite materials, silicone tooling and precision urethane casting, glass processing and coating, paint and finish-matching, mechanical engineering, and electrical integration.

Gentex’s booth will also highlight a unique partnership with West Michigan-based, custom car builder, Label Motorsports, who will unveil Project Vouno’, a C8 full carbon fiber fender replacement Widebody and 24-piece exposed forged carbon fiber aerodynamic program designed in-house by Andy Siradakis, owner of Label Motorsports. The vehicle is featuring in the SEMA Battle of the Builders and the Chevy SEMA Design Awards.

The car incorporates many firsts in the C8 Corvette world such as a completely custom titanium mid-bumper-exiting exhaust, aerodynamic-ducted hood integrated into the front bumper, the world’s largest billet 8 piston brake system, and one-off, Label-designed Brixton Forged wheels. Gentex contributed to the vehicle with a forged carbon fiber digital rearview mirror, custom exterior auto-dimming mirrors, and a distinctly designed set of clear taillights.

Label and Gentex also partnered together on Gentex’s builds mechanically and aesthetically to ensure design consistency throughout all the vehicles debuting at the booth while also highlighting the collective design, engineering, and prototyping capabilities the companies bring to bear.

Gentex’s vehicle builds include a massive, heavily modified 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss (2LT). The body’s aggressive stance comes from the addition of Fiberwerx carbon fiber fenders and bedsides accentuated by 37" Nitto Ridge Grappler tires mounted to custom-spec “one-off” Gentex-designed 20" Brixton Forged rims. Custom Addictive Desert Design Stealth Fighter front and rear bumpers complete the look. The truck is detailed with forged carbon fiber accents, including hood applique, exterior and interior mirror casebacks, and exhaust tips. Sitting atop the truck’s custom Mule Sam roof rack is a DJI Matrice 300 RTK drone for scouting the surrounding terrain.

The truck features a unique vehicle wrap meticulously executed by Label Motorsports. It consists of a subtle matte-black base layer accentuated by iconic gloss, colored and dimensional shapes that depict areas of Gentex technical expertise, such as vision systems, electronics, and chemical development.

The truck is paired with a companion 2021 Vorsheer XOC (Extreme Overland Camper) featuring the same overland theme and matching wrap. It comes loaded with every outdoor adventure necessity, including heater and air conditioning, propane stove, sink, fridge/freezer, rooftop tent, and more. It also features a Gentex-designed trailer cam integrated into the spare tire cap to stream live rear video to the truck’s digital rearview mirror. To add to its creature comforts, Gentex outfitted it with an integrated kegerator with reverse tap, bottom-fill dispensing system, custom whiskey bar, and 300-cigar humidor.

For a more in-depth look at the build details discussed above, visit www.gentex.com/SEMA.

The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show is the premiere automotive specialty products trade event in the world. This year’s show takes place November 2-5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Label Motorsports is Michigan’s exotic, European, and custom automotive performance, design, and installation facility. It specializes in providing world-class installations, personal designs, parts, and services to its clients seeking to personalize their vehicle utilizing the world’s most innovative components and technologies, along with integrated future-proof design language.

Founded in 1974, Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a supplier of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics to the automotive industry, dimmable aircraft windows for aviation markets, and fire protection products to the fire protection market. Check out some of the Company’s latest technology at www.gentextech.com.

Gentex Media Contact Gentex Investor Relations Contact Craig Piersma Josh O’Berski (616) 772-1590 x4316 (616) 772-1590 x5814 craig.piersma@gentex.com josh.oberski@gentex.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fff23c30-6657-47d9-b56d-6f36c4106290

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90371a8d-3273-42d5-beea-33ca63a05e2f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a03a4b2-5473-44b3-a6be-35a0e8789b7d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d32f9646-137f-4972-981e-f49160268a48