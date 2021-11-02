Lockheed Martin and Verizon Collaborate to Advance 5G Innovation for U.S. Department of Defense

WASHINGTON, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) have signed an agreement to collaborate on 5G.MIL™ technologies that will provide ultra-secure, reliable connections for U.S. Department of Defense systems, bringing together high-tech platforms into a cohesive network spanning air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. The strategic relationship agreement also establishes a joint research and development lab framework to prototype, demonstrate and test 5G.MIL technologies.



"Verizon is at the cutting edge when it comes to building out reliable, high performance 5G Ultra Wideband networks with mobile edge computing capabilities," said Kyle Malady, Chief Technology Officer at Verizon. "Our work with Lockheed Martin will help enable the creation of new and innovative products and technologies, helping DOD leaders achieve the goals laid out in their 5G strategy."

"Lockheed Martin’s deep understanding of DOD mission requirements coupled with Verizon’s wireless expertise will truly enable the Joint All-Domain Operations battlespace our customers envision," said Rod Makoske, chief engineer and senior vice president of Engineering and Technology at Lockheed Martin. "Leveraging commercial 5G technologies with military-grade enhancements will let customers field, scale and deploy this technology faster and in more operational environments."

Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL program is a robust, 5G-enabled, heterogeneous "network of networks" that integrates military tactical, strategic and enterprise networks, and leverages existing telecommunication infrastructure technology. 5G.MIL will enable interoperability between 5G networks, NextG networks and operational DOD networks to enable effective and resilient communication across all domains.

Earlier this week, Lockheed Martin and Verizon conducted a joint demonstration using a Verizon private 5G network installed at Lockheed Martin Space’s 5G Test Range in Colorado, connected to a Lockheed Martin open mission system processor running mission applications at the Skunk Works® Integration Facility and Test Center in Texas. Initial tests demonstrated interoperability between Lockheed Martin open tactical gateway solutions and Verizon’s On Site 5G network technology. Specifically, situational awareness applications receiving Link-16 standard messages were linked to 5G user devices. Verizon’s infrastructure and Lockheed Martin’s open mission system tactical gateway technologies will help to address future anticipated requirements for tactical operations.

For additional information, visit www.lockheedmartin.com/5G and http://www.verizon.com/about/our-company/5g .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

