StackPath Named Strong Performer in Edge Development Platforms

DALLAS, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StackPath, a leader in edge computing and edge applications, was recently named by Forrester Research, Inc. as a “strong performer” in The Forrester New WaveTM: Edge Development Platforms, Q4 2021. Forrester assessed StackPath Edge Compute and named the company as one of the nine top providers in this emerging space, based on developer experience, programming model, platform execution model, day-two-plus experience, workload breath, security, integrations, roadmap, vision, and market approach. The report ranked StackPath evenly with other providers, in most categories, and notes the platform as differentiated for the breadth of workloads it supports and its roadmap.



“StackPath is focused on building a platform to help accelerate and protect cloud-based applications and workloads.that need speed. It fits, then, that we are moving fast as a company. In just five years, we are already recognized as a strong performer in the emerging edge computing landscape,” said Kip Turco, StackPath CEO. “And the fact that our roadmap stood out from the others shows Forrester agrees we are on the right track as we accelerate forward.”

In the New WaveTM, Forrester states that “StackPath is the best fit for companies that need more options at the edge.” They continue to note that “developers that use StackPath can deploy containers and virtual machines (VMs) or use built-in serverless scripting to deploy edge compute. StackPath can also terminate multiple types of inbound protocols, which makes it flexible for a wide variety of edge workloads.” Forrester also reports, “StackPath is a good solution for companies that need to support more than HTTPS edge workloads. Machine learning model execution and IoT connectivity are examples where StackPath is ideal.”

Not all “edge” platforms are created equal. StackPath provides scalable infrastructure as a service and enterprise-grade edge services, integrated by a high-performance network and powerful orchestration together in an intuitive, automated platform featuring:

About StackPath

StackPath is an edge cloud platform, providing cloud services that are physically closer to end-users than core cloud providers’ services. StackPath edge compute—including Virtual Machines and Containers—and edge applications—including CDN and WAF—are strategically located in the world’s most densely populated areas, and united by a secure private network backbone and a single management system. Customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups trust StackPath to give their latency-sensitive workloads and applications the speed, security, and efficiency they require.

