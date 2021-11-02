Jamf Named in Inc.’s First Annual Best-Led Companies List

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, announced that it has been recognized in Inc.’s first annual Best-Led Companies list. It is a select, data-driven list of the very strongest U.S. firms with revenue of $50 million to $2 billion and is based on a 12-point measure of management excellence across the middle market. This is the first Inc. recognition list to honor both public and private companies.



The final list recognizes 250 companies that are agile enough to maneuver in their industries, but also big enough to have a broad impact. These companies employ 35 million people, about one of four U.S. workers. All 250 have a successful track record with leadership teams that spur solid performance, create value, penetrate markets, engage with customers, and more.

“This inaugural list of companies represents the remarkable midsized companies, both public and private, often founder led, that are at the vanguard of reinventing American business,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine. “With their leadership, all business will benefit from an exciting, competitive future full of possibilities.”

Jamf was founded in 2002 by Zach Halmstad, a student at University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire, with the straightforward mission to help organizations succeed with Apple. Now, the leader in Apple Enterprise Management has more than 2,000 global employees, holds a higher than 90% employee retainment rate, and serves more than 57,000 customers, running Jamf on 25 million devices.

“We are humbled and delighted for Jamf to be recognized in Inc’s Best-Led Companies list. Our two company values of selflessness and relentless self-improvement fuel us to empower individuals with technology that is consumer simple, enterprise secure, and protects personal privacy,” said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. “I, along with the rest of our leadership team, am proud to learn from and work with the incredible minds around the globe that make up Jamf.”

The November issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning November 9, 2021.



