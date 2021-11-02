Global Insulating Glass Window Market (2021 to 2026) - Rapid Urbanization Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Insulating Glass Window Market by Product Type, Glazing Type (double glazed, triple glazed), Spacer Type, Sealant Type (silicone, polysulfide, hot melt butyl, polyurethane), End-Use Industry, and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insulating glass window market size was USD 12.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 17.2 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2026. The insulating glass window market is on course for intense growth across different end-use industries such as commercial (corporate offices, commercial enclaves, healthcare facilities, and others) as well as residential.

Insulating glass windows reduce the level of light transmission into the interior of a building and reduce solar heat gain. Insulating glass windows increase the thermal efficiency of buildings by minimizing the transfer of heat/cold from within the building environment to the outside environment. The global market for insulating glass windows is witnessing high growth with increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings.

Triple-glazed segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By glazing type, triple-glazed segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The use of triple-glazed windows significantly reduces CO2 emissions and saves more energy as compared to the double-glazed counterpart. Also, the high demand for triple-glazed windows from countries having cold climates is driving this segment.

Hot-melt butyl segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By sealant type, the hot-melt butyl segment is expected to be the fastest-growing sealant type in the insulated glass window market. Hot-melt butyl is a butyl rubber-based sealant used in insulating glass windows as a secondary sealant, which offers a low moisture vapor transmission rate (MVTR). Also, they do not pose any cure issues, which, in turn, eliminates all cure-time handling requirements, thereby offering a balance between performance and operational efficiency. These factors are expected to lead the growth of hot-melt butyl segment.

Flexible warm edge spacer segment accounted for the largest share in 2020

By spacer type, the flexible warm edge spacer segment accounted for the largest share of the global insulating glass window market in 2020. Flexible warm edge spacers have very low conductivity in comparison to aluminum spacers and offer the primary benefit of improved thermal efficiency for insulating glass windows.

Residential segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

By end-use industry, the residential segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The key role of insulating glass windows in the residential construction segment is to keep homes warmer in the winter and cooler in the summers. Growing demand for green buildings is expected to drive this segment during the forecast period.

Europe was the second-largest market in 2020 for insulating glass window

Europe was the second-largest market of the global insulating glass window market in 2020. The growth of the market can be attributed to the presence of key manufacturers of insulating glass windows in the region. The overall consumption of insulating and other glass windows in the European building market is large, and it is expected that this region will see more investments in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Insulating Glass Window Market

4.2 Insulating Glass Window Market, by Product Type

4.3 Insulating Glass Window Market, by Glazing Type

4.4 Insulating Glass Window Market, by Region

4.5 North America: Insulating Glass Window Market, by End-Use Industry and Country, 2020

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Optimal Energy-Saving Performance

5.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Value-Added Glass Products

5.2.1.3 COVID-19 Influencing the Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Higher Cost of Glass Bonding Adhesives Than Conventional Adhesives

5.2.2.2 Lack of Awareness About Insulation Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Support for Energy Management in Buildings from Public and Private Sectors

5.2.3.2 Rapid Urbanization

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Fuel Consumption in Glass Manufacturing

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Manufacturing Process of Insulated Glass Units

5.5 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.6 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Providers

5.6.1 Yc, Ycc Drivers for Insulating Glass Window

5.6.1.1 Benefits Offered by Insulating Glass Windows

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.7.1 Document Type

5.7.2 Patent Publication Trend

5.7.3 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.7.4 Top Companies/Applicants

5.7.5 List of Patents

5.8 Case Study

5.9 Trade Data Statistics

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

5.10.1 Energy Performance Testing, Certification, and Labelling of Insulating Glass Windows

5.10.2 Glass Standards and Guidelines, as Per Fenestration & Glazing Industry Alliance (Fgia)

5.10.3 Glass Standards and Guidelines, as Per Fenestration & Glazing Industry Alliance (Fgia)

5.11 Pricing Analysis

6 COVID-19 Impact on the Insulating Glass Window Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact on Glass Raw Materials/Components of Insulating Glass Units

6.2.1 Float Glass

6.2.1.1 US

6.2.1.2 Israel

6.3 Impact on Insulating Glass Window Manufacturing

6.3.1 Europe and the Americas

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific

6.4 Impact on Construction Industry

7 Insulating Glass Window Market, by Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gas-Filled Insulating Glass

7.2.1 Better Insulation Than Air-Filled to Encourage the Demand for Gas-Filled Insulating Glass

7.3 Air-Filled Insulating Glass

7.3.1 Low Cost to Drive this Segment During the Forecast Period

7.4 Vacuum Insulating Glass (Vig)

7.4.1 Lightweight and Better Thermal Insulation to Enhance the Market for the Segment

8 Insulating Glass Window Market, by Glazing Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Double Glazed

8.2.1 Properties Such as Low Cost and Easy Installation Compared to Triple Glazed Windows is Driving this Segment

8.3 Triple Glazed

8.3.1 High Demand from Countries Having Cold Climates Driving this Segment

8.4 Others

9 Insulating Glass Window Market, by Sealant Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Silicone

9.2.1 Chemical Structure of Siloxame Polymer in Silicone Sealants to Drive the Market

9.3 Polysulfide

9.3.1 Residential Sector to Drive the Demand

9.4 Hot-Melt Butyl

9.4.1 Low Mvtr Has Made Hot-Melt Butyl a Preferred Sealant in Insulating Glass Windows

9.5 Polyurethane

9.5.1 Asia-Pacific to Drive the Market in this Segment

9.6 Others

10 Insulating Glass Window Market, by Spacer Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cold Edge Spacer (Aluminum Spacer)

10.2.1 High Conductivity of Cold Edge (Aluminum) Spacers to Reduce Their Consumption in Insulating Glass Windows

10.3 Warm Edge Spacer

10.3.1 Improved Thermal Efficiency and Condensation Resistance Driving the Market in this Segment

10.3.2 Stainless Steel Warm Edge Spacer

10.3.3 Plastic-Metal Hybrid Warm Edge Spacer

10.3.4 Flexible Warm Edge Spacer

11 Insulating Glass Window Market, by End-Use Industry

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Residential

11.2.1 Growing Demand for Green Buildings to Drive the Market During the Forecast Period

11.3 Commercial

11.3.1 North America to Dominate the Commercial End-Use Industry Segment During the Forecast Period

12 Insulating Glass Window Market, by Region

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Key Players' Strategies

13.2 Revenue Analysis

13.3 Market Share Analysis

13.4 Compagnie De Saint-Gobain Sa

13.5 Agc Inc.

13.6 Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

13.7 Guardian Glass

13.8 Central Glass Co., Ltd.

13.9 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.9.1 Star

13.9.2 Pervasive

13.9.3 Emerging Leader

13.9.4 Participant

13.10 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Sme, 2020

13.10.1 Progressive Companies

13.10.2 Responsive Companies

13.10.3 Starting Blocks

13.10.4 Dynamic Companies

13.11 Competitive Scenario

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Compagnie De Saint-Gobain Sa

14.1.2 Agc Inc.

14.1.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

14.1.4 Guardian Glass

14.1.5 Central Glass Co., Ltd.

14.1.6 Dymax

14.1.7 Glaston Corporation

14.1.8 H.B. Fuller Company

14.1.9 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

14.1.10 Internorm

14.1.11 Scheuten

14.1.12 Sika Ag

14.1.13 3M

14.1.14 Viracon

14.2 Other Companies

14.2.1 Beijing Hanjiang Automatic Glass Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.

14.2.2 Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc

14.2.3 Eco Glass, Inc

14.2.4 Ittihad Insulating Glass Company

14.2.5 Qingdao Migo Glass Co.,Ltd.

14.2.6 Oyade Sealant

14.2.7 Shenzhen Jimy Glass Co., Ltd

14.2.8 Strathclyde Insulating Glass Ltd.

14.2.9 Vitro Architectural Glass

14.2.10 Yongan Adhesive Industry Co., Ltd

14.2.11 Fuso

15 Appendix

