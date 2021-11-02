Treatment Unveils Value-Based Rewards Ecosystem for Healthcare

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com International Inc. (“Treatment” or the (“Company”)) (CSE: TRUE • OTC: TREIF • 939.F) is a healthcare technology company with a passion for supporting consumers and health care providers with easy, supportive solutions. The Company’s unique, proprietary Global Library of Medicine (GLM) and AI engine will be leveraged in the development of a unique value-based rewards system.



The Treatment tri-level software platform boasts a clinical layer, technical layer, and fiscal layer. Due to strong physician demand around the world to participate in Treatment’s GLM, a new model for fiscal value exchange is needed.

Now as medical professionals contribute to the GLM, they will gain rewards in the initial form of convertible, non-fungible tokens for their services. These rewards will be convertible to digital and fiat currencies in the future.

“The Treatment tri-level, global platform sets forth a unique big tech approach to healthcare and the design of the value-based rewards ecosystem. This first release will service the growing number of authors, reviewers, and publishers to the Global Library of Medicine, or as I like to call it the iTunes for doctors,” says Dr. Paul A. Markham, Chief Strategy Officer, Treatment.

“As medical care moves more on-line, we need efficient mechanisms to reward our growing team of professionals contributing to our global library of medical intelligence which powers our AI. The use of convertible non-fungible tokens represents a vastly faster and more efficient way to deliver value to our medical professionals, while leveraging fast growing blockchain architectures. Our contributors expect our payments and rewards systems to be as advanced as our groundbreaking AI, so I’m pleased we’ve adopted an architecture that can benefit all our smart contributors, no matter where they live,” said Mr. John Fraser, CEO and co-founder of Treatment.

About Treatment.com

Treatment.com is a disruptive healthcare technology company that is harnessing the power of AI to help global citizens improve their health through personalized recommendations and insights. Based in Vancouver with a US subsidiary, the company spent the last five years working with a team of world-class doctors, engineers, mathematicians, and AI specialists to develop a complex AI engine that leverages the most robust, personalized data to generate highly predictive and accurate insights. Treatment.com is the parent company of Treatment Mobile, driven by an intelligent digital health assistant which will empower people to take control of their health through an innovative mobile app, powered by Treatment’s exclusive AI engine.

For more investor information on Treatment.com please visit https://treatment.com/investors/ .

