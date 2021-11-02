THOMAS MORE UNIVERSITY’S BIOLOGY FIELD STATION RECIEVES DUKE ENERGY FOUNDATION GRANT

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Duke Energy Foundation named Thomas More University’s Biology Field Station as one of 14 organizations in Northern Kentucky and southern Ohio to receive a Powerful Communities Nature grant. The Biology Field Station, located in California, Ky., and the only facility of its kind on the entire 981-mile stretch of the Ohio River will use the grant to continue its crucial biological and water quality research which monitors potential threats to the local watershed including but not limited to pollution, algal blooms, and habitat destruction. Duke Energy has a continuing relationship with the Field Station that spans 50 years of financial support.

The Biology Field Station originated in 1967 when the former lock and dam was leased to the University by the federal government. The present-day facilities include state-of-the-art labs and classrooms in the renovated lock house, a separate STEM outreach center, outdoor classroom, educational trails, and a LEED certified lodge with overnight accommodations. Faculty and students perform ongoing research on the river and its tributaries which helps monitor and protect the ecosystem and ensure the safety of those using the river’s resources. This research not only advances scientific knowledge, but also improves the quality of life in the region.

"For over 50 years, Duke Energy has partnered with us to advance our understanding of the natural world, train students in the STEM fields, and improve the quality of life in our region through education, environmental protection, and ecological research,” says Director of the Biology Field Station and Thomas More professor Chris Lorentz, Ph.D. “This grant allows us to maintain our long-term studies on the Ohio River which are essential to assess, monitor, and track changes in water quality and the health of the environment.”

Thomas More honored Duke Energy for their support of the University with a Saints Salute, a special recognition of the University’s community partners, during the Nov. 30 home football game against Cumberland University at Republic Bank Field/Griffin Plaza. The salute was presented during half time of the game to Amy Spiller, State President of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky, by University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. Other representatives from Duke Energy in attendance included: Rhonda Whitaker Hurtt, Vice President of Community Relations and Economic Development for Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky, Cara Brooks, Community Relations Manager for Duke Energy Kentucky, and Kim Vogelsang, MK Stakeholder Engagement Manager.

"Through this recent grant, we will be able to continue our long-term studies on the water quality of the Ohio River and nearby tributaries, while developing our students to become the next generation of biologists, ecologists, and environmental scientists,” says Lorentz. “Support from the Foundation is critical to our mission of education, research, and conservation."

For more information on the Biology Field Station, visit thomasmore.edu.

