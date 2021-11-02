Global Sensor Fusion R&D Portfolio Market Report 2021: Technology Enables High Accuracy in Environmental Perception and Finds Applications across Automotive, Healthcare, Marine, and Manufacturing

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sensor Fusion: R&D Portfolio and Growth Opportunity Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Sensor fusion is needed to ensure low latency in mission-critical applications such as autonomous vehicles and for effective decision-making by smart devices. Sensor fusion combines and processes multiple signals from various sources, carries out raw data fusion, and analyzes the data before enabling an effective response from the system about the perceived environment.



Sensor fusion finds its prime applications in the automotive industry for advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) applications, such as automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

However, the technology's ability to work in a dynamic environment, such as in autonomous vehicles, expands its applicability into the healthcare (smart hospitals), manufacturing (paving the way for lights-out manufacturing), and smart city industries.



The top imperatives for sensor fusion companies are threefold: first, make direct investments in not only development activities but in minimizing the cost of hardware; second, simplify architectures; and third, engage in market expansion, which would prove critical to extending the technology's applicability. As its availability increases, its cost will decrease.

Key Questions Answered in This Study:

What is sensor fusion?

What does the sensor fusion technology application landscape look like for different industry verticals? What are the sensor fusion architectures across key industries?

What are the influencing factors driving opportunities for sensor fusion?

What are the technical capabilities of sensor fusion?

What are the industry best practices?

What are the IP scenario and funding analysis implications?

What are the growth opportunities and critical success factors for this technology?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Sensor Fusion Technology

About the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Technology and Innovation Research

Research Methodology

Research Process and Methodology

Key Findings

3. Sensor Fusion: Technology Landscape

Sensor Fusion, Technology Overview

Different Types of Sensor Fusion Based on Data Origination

Typical Algorithms Used in Sensor Fusion Include Physical Model, Parameter-based, and Cognition Model Algorithms

Reduced Latency and High Resilience to Errors Are Critical Advantages of Sensor Fusion

Key Applications: Automotive, Manufacturing, and Healthcare

Other Applications: Autonomous Ships in Marine, an Emerging Application Area

Sensor Fusion Technology for Connected Living

Sensor Fusion Aids in More Effective Patient and Hospital Staff Management in Healthcare

Sensor Fusion in Autonomous Vehicles Occurs during Perception

Centralizing Sensor Fusion Intelligence Enables Sensor Size Reduction

Sensor Fusion Uses Different Sensor Inputs for Environmental Perception

Sensor Fusion Provides Context Awareness for IoT

4. Factors Influencing Sensor Fusion Adoption

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

5. Industry Best Practices: Strategic Partnerships, Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, and Patent Analysis

Strategic Partnerships in the Field of Autonomous Vehicles

Strategic Alliances to Deliver New Capabilities in IoT, Consumer Electronics, and Automotive Markets

Mergers and Acquisitions Lead to Larger Initiative by LeddarTech to Create an Ecosystem

Mergers and Acquisitions Directed at Enabling a New Era of Technology

New Product Launches Focus on Maintenance, Monitoring, and Automotive Developments

New Product Launches in Sensor Hub Based on Sensor Fusion Technology

European and US Car Assessment Rules and Regulations Set the Benchmark for Automotive Standards

Retail Theft Prevention and Military Force Protection Enabled through Multi-sensor Fusion Research and Development

Global Patent Assessment of Sensor Fusion Technologies

Patent Filing Trends Show Potential Application for Sensor Fusion beyond Automotive Sector

Funding Analysis of Sensor Fusion Indicates Technology Development and Deployment Are Attracting Investments

6. Companies to Action

BASELABS, Germany

Sensor Data Fusion for Autonomous Driving Applications

VayaVision, Israel

Sensor Fusion Software Detects Small Obstacles

Mobileye, Israel

System-on-Chip Has the Potential to Enable Level 5 Autonomous Driving

STMicroelectronics, Switzerland

Sensor Fusion Library Allows Control of Software Settings

Phantom AI, US

7. Implementation Case Scenarios: Testing and Demonstration of Sensor Fusion

Testing of Self-driving Trucks with Automated Technology for Environmental Sensing and Navigation: Waymo, US

Laboratory Testing of Radar Engine Control Unit to Enable Sensor Fusion: Capgemini Engineering, France

Demonstration of Autonomous Vehicles: Mobileye (owned by Intel), US

8. Impact of COVID-19

Robotaxis and Sanitization: Prime Areas of Focus for Sensor Fusion during the COVID-19 Pandemic

9. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: New Product Launches Pave the Way for Self-driving Cars

Growth Opportunity 2: IP Scenario Extensively Driven by Advancements in Navigation, Localization, & Mapping

Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Alliances Form the Crux of Expanding Application Diversity

10. Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oam9ou