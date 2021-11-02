Mosquito Repellent Market by Repellent Type, After Bite Type, Distribution Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mosquito Repellent Market by Repellent Type (Spray, Vaporizer, Cream & Oil, Coil, Mat), After Bite Type (Lotion, Balm, Gel, Roll-on), Distribution Channel (Hypermarket & Supermarket, Independent Stores, e-Commerce) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for mosquito repellents was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2026.

The global market for mosquito repellents is driven by strong growth in demand in developing countries of the world. The rise in global population, migration to urban areas, and evolution of rural villages to suburban areas have caused mosquitoes to move from rural to urban areas and adapt to their changing environment. These evolved mosquitoes are responsible for epidemics such as dengue, zika, and yellow fever in urban settings across the world.

Spray is the largest segment of the global mosquito repellent market, by repellent type

Developed countries of North America and Europe have been seen to prefer mosquito repellent sprays, aerosols, and pump sprays in daily use. Companies also produce mosquito repelling sprays which can be used on clothing, apparel, and other accessories which are used for trekking, hiking, and camping. Sprays are better compared to vaporizers and creams & oils as they can be sprayed on nearby surfaces and in the surrounding area. This increased range of mosquito repellency while using sprays is one of its advantages.

e-Commerce is the largest segment of the mosquito repellent market, by distribution channel

Owing to the lockdowns and restrictions on movement induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers resorted to buying essential goods through the digital medium. A noticeable increase in demand for consumer goods from e-commerce distribution channel was noticed in 2020. As a result, brick and mortar stores witnessed a significant decline in sales due to the increase in preference for online shopping and closure of non-essential stores during the lockdown phase.

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the mosquito repellent market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the mosquito repellent market due to the growth of population and urbanization in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. Apart from experiencing tropical climate during the year, these countries also have a high population density which makes the situation favorable for mosquitoes. Chikungunya, dengue, malaria, and the West Nile virus are prevailing mosquito-borne diseases in this region.

