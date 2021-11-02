Global Surface Cleaner Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2021-2026

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Surface Cleaner Market, By Product (Floor Cleaner; Specialized Cleaner; and Multi-Purpose Cleaner), By Form (Liquid; Powder; Wipes; and Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global surface cleaner market is expected to grow at a formidable rate during the forecast period

The global surface cleaner market is driven by the growing pervasiveness of infectious diseases. This has led to the increase in awareness among the population towards the adoption of better household and community hygiene practices thereby driving the growth of market across the globe.

Additionally, supportive government policies and schemes especially in the developing regions for promoting community hygiene are further expected to positively impact the growth of market over the next few years. Also, new product launches by the major players in the view of customer needs & demands is further expected to foster the growth of market through 2026.



The global surface cleaner market is segmented based on product, form, distribution channel, company and region. Based on distribution channel, the market can be fragmented into modern retail channel, traditional retail channel, e-commerce retail and institutional/direct sales.

The modern retail channel is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This can be ascribed to the fact that most surface cleaners are sold in the market through modern retail channels such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, among others.



Regionally, the surface cleaner market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Among these, North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period in the global surface cleaner market owing to the high hygiene & sanitation standards within the population in the region.



The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.

Major players operating in the global surface cleaner market include

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

Hindustan Unilever Limited

S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Dabur India Limited

Jyothy Laboratories Limited

Venky's (V H Group)

The Clorox Company

Fena Private Limited

Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd.

Strategi Herbals Private Limited

Henkel

Bombril

Colgate Palmolive

McBride

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Kao Corporation

Godrej Consumer Products

Seventh Generation

Procter & Gamble

Avmor

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Global Surface Cleaner Market, By Product

Floor Cleaner

Specialized Cleaner

Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Global Surface Cleaner Market, By Form

Liquid

Powder

Wipes

Others

Global Surface Cleaner Market, By Distribution Channel

Modern Retail Channel

Traditional Retail Channel

E-commerce Retail

Institutional/Direct Sales

Global Surface Cleaner Market, By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

