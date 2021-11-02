India Cyber Security Market Report 2021: Historical Years 2017-2020, 2021 Base Year, Estimates 2022 & Forecasts 2023-2027

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Cyber Security Market, By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Content Security, Others), By Solutions Type, By Deployment Mode, By End Use Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



India cyber security market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period.

The India cyber security market is driven by the increasing incidences of cyber attacks and data breaches. This has increased the need to deploy strong authentication systems and cyber security solutions across enterprises thereby fostering the market growth over the next few years.

Additionally, ongoing technological advancements and new cyber security solutions launched by the major vendors operating in the market are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth through FY2027.

Furthermore, increasing expenditure by the government on security solutions in order to prevent important intelligence data breaches is expected to foster the market growth over the next few years. However, high cost of cyber security solutions can hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Besides, the use of pirated and open source security solutions is further expected to restrict the market growth.





Based on solution type, the market can be fragmented into identity & access management, risk & compliance management, encryption & decryption, data loss prevention, unified threat management, firewall, antivirus & malware, intrusion detection/prevention system, infrastructure security and others.

The encryption & decryption segment is expected to dominate the market since they provide highest level of data security and dependability. Additionally, benefits such as ease of use, flexibility, affordability, scalability, among others further drive the segmental growth. Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.

The on-premise segment is expected to register significant growth in the market owing to the widespread adoption across different enterprises. Additionally, these are affordable and do not require purchase, installation or maintenance.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of India cyber security market from FY2017 to FY2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of India cyber security market from FY2021 to FY2027 and growth rate until FY2027.

To classify and forecast India cyber security market based on security type, solution type, deployment mode, end user industry, company, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the India cyber security market.

To identify drivers and challenges for India cyber security market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India cyber security market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India cyber security market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India cyber security market.

Key Target Audience:

Cyber security service provider companies

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to cyber security

The major players operating in the cyber security market are

Cisco India

IBM India Private Limited

Oracle India Pvt. Ltd.

Juniper Networks India Private Limited

Dell India

HCL Technologies Limited

Wipro Limited

Tata Consultancy Services

Accenture

Capgemini

Report Scope:

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2017-FY2020

Base Year: FY2021

Estimated Year: FY2022

Forecast Period: FY2023-FY2027

India Cyber Security Market, By Security Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Content Security

Others

India Cyber Security Market, By Solution Type

Firewall

Antivirus & Antimalware

Risk & Compliance Management

Identity & Access Management

Data Loss Prevention

Intrusion Detection/Prevention System

Encryption & Decryption

Secure Web Gateways

Email Filtering

Others

India Cyber Security Market, By Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

India Cyber Security Market, By End User Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Defense

Energy & Power

Retail

Healthcare

Others

India Cyber Security Market, By Region

North

South

East

West

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4pi3n9