Tonkean Bolsters Leadership Team With Former UiPath Executive

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonkean , the Operating System for Business Operations, today announced the appointment of Jay McGrath as the company's VP of Global Revenue. McGrath joins Tonkean's executive staff. In this role, McGrath will lead Tonkean's worldwide revenue functions, spearheading the company's go-to-market expansion.

McGrath brings to Tonkean over 30 years of industry experience leading revenue and marketing functions, including most recently as an Area Vice President of UiPath, where he was vital in helping the company rapidly scale. Last year, UiPath became the fastest growing technology company in the Americas, according to the Financial Times .

Prior to UiPath, McGrath spent 11 years leading sales and client functions at Dun & Bradstreet.

McGrath owns a wealth of knowledge and experience helping large and medium-sized enterprises all over the world unlock multi-million dollar value with automation, and he is primed to accelerate the pace at which Tonkean is working to reinvent enterprise business operations with no-code process orchestration.

"We are excited to bring Jay onto the team to contribute to our next phase of growth," said Sagi Eliyahu, CEO and Co-Founder of Tonkean. "Jay brings extensive leadership experience building world-class organizations and deep knowledge of how enterprises can leverage software to transform the way organizations operate."

"Enterprises are just scratching the surface of what's possible with automation," said McGrath. "And the way that Tonkean democratizes who is able to build and implement technology solutions will unleash the next wave of efficiency and enterprise innovation."

McGrath takes pride in being a coach who nurtures and grows his organization. He was featured in a Sales Hacker podcast on How to Become a More Influential Leader . He holds a BA and MBA from Temple University, and currently resides in the Philadelphia, PA area.

Tonkean is the OS for Business Operations, transforming operations teams from facilitators into makers with an enterprise-grade, no-code process orchestration platform. By abstracting the technical knowledge required to automate, monitor, and manage mission-critical business processes, while still maintaining compliance and security, Tonkean enables enterprises to accelerate operational velocity at scale. Founded in 2015, Tonkean is headquartered in San Francisco with R&D in Tel Aviv. To learn more, visit www.tonkean.com , or follow Tonkean on LinkedIn and Twitter .

