Collagen Casings Market Worth $2.04 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Collagen Casings Market by Type (Edible Casings and Non-Edible Casings), by Application (Fresh Sausages, Pre-cooked Sausages, Smoked Sausages, and Cured Sausages), by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) - Global Forecast to 2028”, published by Meticulous Research®, the collagen casings market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $2.04 billion by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5220

Nowadays, artificial sausage casings, such as collagen casing, cellulose casing, plastic casing, fibrous casing, textile casings, net casing, and vegetarian casing, are available due to a tremendous amount of recent innovation and new product development that has occurred in the casings industry. The collagen casings are widely accepted due to their lower cost of production and higher production speeds. They are available in various shapes, sizes, and appearances, which nearly duplicate the natural sausage casings.

In addition, collagen casings can offer coloring agents, spices, smoke flavoring, and various other materials as a part of the casing to be deposited on the product surface after stuffing and processing. With these properties of collagen casings, sausage manufacturers and consumers prefer collagen casings over other types of casings.

The overall collagen casings market is segmented based on type, caliber, application, end user, distribution channel, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Collagen Casings Market

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic drastically altered the status of the collagen casings industry. The outbreak declined operational efficiency and interrupted the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, thereby creating revenue loss and damage. The disruption in the value chain has had a negative impact on collagen casings supply, which impacted the growth of the collagen casings market. This, in turn, is affecting the development of the end-use industries, such as food processing, food service, and food retail. Many collagen casing manufacturers are focusing on protecting employee health, ensuring the supply of their products to the food chain, and contributing to preventing and combating the spread of COVID-19 and its effects.

In 2020, the context was marked by the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the food habits in many countries due to the measures to prevent the spread of the virus, with lockdowns, social distancing, and mobility restrictions. With this situation, collagen casings demonstrated an essential ingredient for producing basic foodstuffs at home. Hence, a rise in health awareness among the populace due to COVID-19, coupled with the production of collagen casings from safe materials, is expected to boost the growth of the collagen casings market.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5220

Key Findings in the Collagen Casings Market Study:

Based on type, the collagen casings market is segmented into edible and non-edible collagen casings. The edible collagen casings segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall collagen casings market in 2021. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to its cost benefits and increasing consumer acceptance. This segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on caliber, the collagen casing market is segmented into large and small calibers. The small calibers segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall collagen casings market in 2021. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to its low cost, edile nature, and increased demand for poultry products, particularly in regions where beef and pork are not eaten for cultural or religious reasons.

Based on application, the collagen casings market is segmented into fresh and processed sausages. The processed sausages segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall collagen casings market in 2021. Processed sausages are further segmented into pre-cooked, smoked, and cured sausages. The pre-cooked sausages segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall processed sausages market in 2021. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to rising demand from various end-users, such as hotels and restaurants; the proactive and busy lifestyle of the working class; and growing convenience for cooking that these sausages provide.

Based on end user, the collagen casings market is segmented into food processing organizations, food service providers, food retail, and others. The food processing organizations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall collagen casings market in 2021. However, the foodservice providers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this market is mainly due to the reduced practice of preparing home-cooked meals.

Quick Buy – Collagen Casings Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/78526215

Based on the distribution channel, the collagen casings market is mainly segmented into offline and online. The offline segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall collagen casings market in 2021. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the growing number of modern groceries; advances in the physical infrastructure of brick-and-mortar grocers due to easy access and availability; and higher-quality meat products offered. However, the online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global collagen casings market in 2021. The leading position of this region in the global collagen casings market is primarily attributed to the well-established meat processing industry, huge availability of sausage and processed premium meat products, high consumer demand for ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meat products, increasing number of fast-food restaurant chains, and presence of a large number of sausages manufacturers. However, the Asia-Pacific region possesses lucrative growth potential for the collagen casing market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global collagen casings market are Viscofan, S.A. (Spain), Devro plc, Shenguan Holdings (Group) Limited, DAT-Schaub Group (Part of Danish Crown Amba), ViskoTeepak Holding Ab Ltd. (Finland), Fibran, S.A. (Spain), Nippi, Inc. (Japan), FABIOS S.A. (Poland), Oversea Casing Company (U.S.), LEM Products, and Selo B.V. (Netherlands) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/collagen-casings-market-5220

Scope of the report

Collagen Casings Market, by Type

Edible Collagen Casing

Non-Edible Collagen Casing

Collagen Casings Market, by Caliber

Large Caliber

Small Caliber

Collagen Casings Market, by Application

Fresh Sausages

Processed Sausages Pre-Cooked Sausages Smoked Sausages Cured Sausages



Collagen Casings Market, by End User

Food Processing Organizations

Food Service Providers

Food Retail

Others

Collagen Casings Market, by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Collagen Casings Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy U.K. Spain Poland The Netherlands Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Chile Argentina Colombia Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa





Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5220

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Natural Sausage Casings Market by Source (Hog, Beef, Sheep), by Application (Fresh Sausages, Pre-cooked Sausages, Smoked Sausages, and Cured Sausages), by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online) - Global Forecast To 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/natural-sausage-casings-market-5158

Artificial Casings Market by Type (Collagen Casing, Cellulose Casing, Plastic Casing, Fibrous Casing, Value Added Casing, Textile Casing, and Net Casing) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-casings-market-5035

North America Natural Sausage Casings Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2018-2025)

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/north-america-natural-sausage-casings-market-4880

European Artificial Casings Market By Type (Collagen Casing, Cellulose Casing, Plastic Casing, Fibrous Casing, Value Added Casing, Textile Casing, Net Casing) - Industry Forecast to 2023

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/european-artificial-casings-market-4303

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since its inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.