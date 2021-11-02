The Worldwide Astaxanthin Industry is Expected to Reach $965 Million by 2026

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Astaxanthin Market by Source (Natural, Synthetic), Form (Dry, Liquid), Method of Production (Microalgae Cultivation, Chemical Synthesis, Fermentation), Application (Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The astaxanthin market is estimated at USD 647 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to reach USD 965 million by 2026.

The growth in the astaxanthin market is attributed to the growing health awareness among consumers, leading to an increase in the adoption of healthier diets. Food safety concerns & adherence to stringent international quality standards and regulations restrain the growth of the astaxanthin market.

The market for food & beverages, by application, is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

The food & beverages segment is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, which is mainly attributed to the increasing use of natural colorants in food and beverages products. In the food industry, astaxanthin is also used for product storage and for standardizing the color of food products, such as margarine, cheeses, sausages, pasta, and other beverages.

The synthetic source segment dominated the astaxanthin market in 2020.

The synthetic segment is projected to dominate the astaxanthin market, as they are easy to extract and have low manufacturing costs. This can be attributed to its low cost of production and high usage in the aquafeed industry. Consumers and manufacturers prefer opting for low-priced synthetic astaxanthin. Developing regions, such as South America and Asia Pacific, are the major contributors to the growth of this market, as affordability and price sensitivity are important aspects for consumers opting for synthetic astaxanthin.

The dry form segment dominated the astaxanthin market in 2020.

Growing awareness about storage and handling problems of liquid astaxanthin among food and beverage manufacturers are some of the key factors driving the demand for dry ingredients, subsequently augmenting the growth of the dry astaxanthin market over the next few years. The process with the dry format is a little easier, especially in high-volume manufacturing. The dry form is widely consumed for manufacturing astaxanthin products, such as dietary supplement tablets, capsules, owing to the easy application and various other benefits. For instance, enclosed supplement capsules retain all desired product properties. They eliminate flavor and color variability while providing easy handling and storage, which is difficult with liquid products

European market is driven by consumer demand for a wide range of food products with functional benefits such as gut health, bone health, immunity, and heart health.

Europe accounted for a second-largest share of about 32.6% in the global astaxanthin market in 2020 in terms of value. The presence of key synthetic astaxanthin manufacturers and health consciousness among consumers lead Europe's astaxanthin market. Key market players include Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), and BioReal (Sweden). An increase in livestock production in the region, especially poultry and fisheries, has resulted in an increased demand for astaxanthin in animal feed applications

