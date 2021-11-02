URAC and DNV Announce Strategic Relationship

Washington, DC, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URAC, the nation’s largest independent health care accreditation organization and the undisputed recognized leader in pharmacy and digital health accreditation, announced today that is has entered into an agreement with international accreditation organization, DNV, whose portfolio includes hospital accreditations among a large global footprint. The two organizations both offer accreditations that are deemed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). DNV and URAC plan to market their respective services jointly to the types of organizations that can benefit from the combined value of their offerings, namely hospitals, health systems, telehealth providers and specialty pharmacies. The organizations will also use this relationship as an opportunity to grow their educational programs, showcasing best practices in health care and thought leadership to advance safety and patient care for all.

This relationship exemplifies both DNV’S and URAC’s continuing and shared goal of improving the quality of health care across the country and internationally, by showcasing their meaningful accreditation programs to even more organizations.

“Hospitals and health systems are increasingly becoming centers for integrated health care and are building specialty pharmacy and telehealth capabilities to support that goal. It’s essential that they pursue accreditation as an important way to ensure the best outcomes for their patients,” said Shawn Griffin, MD, URAC’s President and CEO. “We are excited about how this relationship will allow us to collectively accredit more hospitals, health systems and their specialty pharmacies and telehealth practices.”

“URAC is honored to work with a globally recognized organization such as DNV that shares with us the goal of improving health care through an accreditation process that is focused on education and continuous quality improvement.” concluded Griffin.

”DNV looks forward to developing this relationship with URAC. The services and programs that we provide complement one another enabling us to better serve our current customers and provide a means to work more collaboratively on other programs.” said Patrick Horine, President of DNV Healthcare USA Inc.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. Learn more at www.urac.org

DNV is a global independent certification, assurance and risk management provider, operating in more than 100 countries. Through its broad experience and deep expertise, DNV advances safety and sustainable performance, sets industry benchmarks, drives innovative solutions.

Whether certifying a company’s management system or products, accrediting hospitals, providing training, assessing supply chains or digital assets, DNV enables customers and stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence, continually improve and realize long-term strategic goals sustainably.

DNV draws on its wide technical and industry expertise to help companies worldwide build consumer and stakeholder trust. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies. Learn more about DNV at https://www.dnvcert.com/healthcare