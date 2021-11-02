Indian Automotive Electronics Market Opportunities Report 2021: Transition toward Electrification, Customer Awareness Increases Adoption Rates, HWW Evolution in the Automotive Industry

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Automotive Electronics Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report highlights critical short, medium, and long-term electronics technologies Indian suppliers should focus on. Focusing on sensor and actuator technologies will address a vast market potential worth $9,214.7 million.

The Indian automotive electronics market imports about 65%-70% of electronic components for vehicles due to the unfavorable manufacturing and distribution ecosystem. However, various government and industry initiatives to strengthen the ecosystem are rectifying this situation.

Continuous innovation and development in the automotive industry have made electronics an inevitable part of the transition from conventional mechanical systems to electronic systems. Automotive electronics development for different vehicular applications such as body electronics, safety, entertainment, electrification, and driver assistance contribute to rapid market growth. The current automotive industry trends toward connected, autonomous, shared, and electric (CASE) convergence have automotive electronics as the primary enabler.



Short-term technologies contributing to market growth include the anti-lock braking system (ABS), body control module (BCM), and immobilizer. The medium-term technologies are telematics, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and motor controllers/battery management system (BMS).



The report details technologies, major components, value chain, and current and forecast market size while offering opportunity analysis and recommendations for all technologies. It also highlights action plans and industry roadmaps for different value chain partners, including the Indian government.

Topics this study covers include:

Expected Indian auto electronics market growth by 2025 based on crucial sensor technologies and actuators

Development strategies of Indian auto electronics suppliers to address market opportunities

Roles of value chain partners and the government in establishing a robust electronics system in the country by 2025

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Electronics Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

List of Technologies Considered

Growth of Automotive Electronics Sensor Technologies

Establishing a Circular Value Chain

Key Findings

3. Definitions

List of Sensors and Actuators Considered

Key Sensors and Applications

4. Technologies and Segment Scope

Technologies and Segment Scope

5. Design and Manufacturing Requirements

Competencies Required for Automotive Electronics Design

Competencies Required for Automotive Electronics Manufacturing

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

7. Market Overview

Automotive Electronics Growth due to Electrification

Market Forecast - Short-term Automotive Electronics Technologies

Market Forecast - Medium-term Automotive Electronics Technologies

8. Technology Overview

Technology Development Complexity Vs Revenue

Technology Development Effort Vs Revenue

9. Summary of Automotive Electronics Technologies

Reverse Parking Guide

In-car Entertainment System

Anti-lock Braking System

Driver Information System

Body Control Module

Remote Keyless Entry and Immobilizers

Passive Entry and Passive Start

Electronic Stability Control

Telematics

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Airbag Electronics

Fully Automatic Temperature Control

Motor Controllers/Battery Management Systems

Selective Catalytic Reduction

10. Forecast for Sensors and Actuators

Sensors for Indian Suppliers to Consider

Actuators for Indian Suppliers to Consider

11. Recommendations for Stakeholders

Framework for Automotive Electronics Manufacturing Ecosystem Development

Recommendations for Government

Recommendations for Value Chain Partners

Recommendations for Industry Stakeholders

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Transition toward Electrification

Growth Opportunity 2 - Customer Awareness Increases Adoption Rates

Growth Opportunity 3 - Health Wellness Well-being (HWW) Evolution in the Automotive Industry

13. Next Steps

