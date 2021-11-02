Insights on the Mesotherapy Global Market to 2027 - Featuring AbbVie, Koru Pharmaceuticals and Fusion Meso Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mesotherapy Market By Type, By End Use, By Application, By Regional Outlook, COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Mesotherapy Market size is expected to reach $857.9 Million by 2027, rising at a market growth of 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Mesotherapy refers to a non-invasive procedure. Additionally, it includes no-needle therapy that involves minimally invasive techniques with the noncomplex process. These advantages of mesotherapy boost its adoption in the medical sector and for aesthetic purposes.



This therapy is generally used for skin and hair rejuvenation treatments for aesthetic purposes. For medical purposes, mesotherapy is used in reducing pain. It facilitates the local treatment in minor areas of the body in minimal doses and also has fewer side effects. Vitamins, enzymes, minerals, and other drugs are used during mesotherapy. These components are beneficial for the skin, and therefore, mesotherapy has become a better alternative to costly surgeries.



Some of the factors driving the market growth include the increasing adoption of mesotherapy among the middle-aged population who are concerned about their looks. Therefore, the growing numbers of cosmetic clinics that are offering mesotherapy treatments are also expected to boost the demand for mesotherapy. In addition, rising medical tourism for cosmetic procedures is further contributing to the growth of the market.



The adoption of mesotherapy for skin rejuvenation procedures in both developed and developing countries is constantly increasing. It is due to increasing product availability in market which is likely to boost the growth of the mesotherapy market. The availability of variety of mesotherapy products, including peels, solutions, creams, masks, and dermal fillers provides widespread options to consumers. The advantages of mesotherapy like minimally-invasive nature, cost-effectiveness, and easier product availability are the major factors that are propelling growth of mesotherapy market.



COVID-19 Impact



The sudden outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is expected to restrain the growth of the mesotherapy market. In order to limit the spread of the virus, the governments across the globe have imposed ban on travelling and posed self-quarantine regulations. This disturbed the supply chain in the mesotherapy market. The survival period of the virus differs depending on the surfaces on which is they lie. The customers are also avoiding visiting dermatology centers as they are practicing social distancing in order to prevent possible infections. This will hamper the market growth in the forecast period.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Mesotherapy Solutions, Mesotherapy Creams, Mesotherapy Devices, Mesotherapy Masks and Others. The mesotherapy solutions include the core ingredients that are required in the most of the mesotherapy procedures. The mesotherapy devices are anticipated to be one of the fastest-growing segments. The growth of this segment is attributed to increasing number of the mesotherapy procedures that is facilitating solution penetration.



End Use Outlook



Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics, Hospital and Others. The dermatology and cosmetic clinics segment garnered the largest revenue share of the market in 2020. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. It is attributed to the increasing awareness about the availability of such therapies. The adoption of mesotherapy has also resulted in a surge in the number of professionals and practices who are offering mesotherapy services.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Anti-aging, Acne & Scar Treatment, Hair Loss, Stretch Marks, Fat Loss, Facial Rejuvenation and Others. Based on indication, the anti-ageing and wrinkle treatment segment of the mesotherapy market dominated the market. It gained the largest revenue share of the market in 2020. On the other hand, the facial rejuvenation segment is likely to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Europe emerged as the leading region in the global mesotherapy market in 2020. It held the largest revenue share in the same year. The growth of this segment is attributed to rising number of local manufacturers and the increasing middle-aged population. The increasing concern about aesthetic appearance and hair loss are common concerns in this region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include AbbVie, Inc. (Allergan PLC), Koru Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Fusion Meso, Toskani Cosmetics S.L., Perse Belle, Dermaqual Asthetic Solutions, Mesoskinline ApS, Mesotech S.r.l, Institute BCN Esthetics S.L., and Dermo Aroma Group Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Global Mesotherapy Market by Type

3.1 Global Mesotherapy Solutions Market by Region

3.2 Global Mesotherapy Creams Market by Region

3.3 Global Mesotherapy Devices Market by Region

3.4 Global Mesotherapy Masks Market by Region

3.5 Global Other Types Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Mesotherapy Market by End-use

4.1 Global Dermatology & Cosmetic Clinics Mesotherapy Market by Region

4.2 Global Hospitals Market by Region

4.3 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Mesotherapy Market by Application

5.1 Global Anti-aging Market by Region

5.2 Global Acne & Scar Treatment Market by Region

5.3 Global Hair Loss Market by Region

5.4 Global Stretch Marks Market by Region

5.5 Global Fat Loss Market by Region

5.6 Global Facial Rejuvenation Market by Region

5.7 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Mesotherapy Market by Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 AbbVie, Inc. (Allergan PLC)

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.2 Koru Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.3 Fusion Meso

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.4 Toskani Cosmetics S. L.

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.5 Perse Belle

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.6 Dermaqual Asthetic Solutions

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.7 Mesoskinline ApS

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 Mesotech S.r.l

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 Institute BCN Esthetics S.L.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.10. Dermo Aroma Group Ltd.

7.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8gdaq4