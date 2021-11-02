Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market worth USD 27800 million by 2027 :Qualiket Research

Dallas, Texas, United states, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Type (Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis), By Drug Class (Aminosalicylates, Corticosteroids, TNF inhibitors, IL inhibitors, Anti-integrin, JAK inhibitors, Others), By Region and Forecast till 2027.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market is estimated to grow from USD 19200 million in 2020 to USD 27800 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The increased prevalence of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis is likely to drive market growth. Furthermore, rising biologics adoption and the presence of promising pipeline medications such as upadacitinib, risankizumab, tofacitinib, ustekinumab, and others are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Based on Type such as Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis. Crohn’s disease segment has largest market share during the forecast period. The market for inflammatory bowel disease treatment is being driven by reasons such as high prevalence, growing biologic prescription rates, and the high cost of Crohn's disease treatment.

Based on Drug Class such as Aminosalicylates, Corticosteroids, TNF inhibitors, IL inhibitors, Anti-integrin, JAK inhibitors, others. TNF inhibitors segment has largest market share during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players profiled in Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment market analysis include AbbVie Inc., Biogen, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Amgen Inc., UCB S.A., Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Eli Lilly

Regional Analysis

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to have the largest revenue share. The region is expected to have profitable growth. High treatment rates, increased prescription of innovative medications, and improved reimbursement policies in the region are all factors promoting regional market growth. Furthermore, rising R&D initiatives to discover viable treatment choices, as well as the presence of large pharmaceutical companies in the region, are likely to drive market expansion throughout the projection period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market

The COVID-19 pandemic, which was caused by the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, had a massive influence on public health, medical systems, economy, and social situations. The pandemic has also had a significant impact on medical care systems for patients suffering from inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). The establishment of a global registration system, as well as accumulated experience, have resulted in agreement on IBD care under the COVID-19 pandemic.

