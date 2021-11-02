Stifel to Serve as Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presenting Partner

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced it will become the presenting partner of the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. As a part of the agreement, the inaugural collegiate football game, which features the Mountain West’s No. 1 selection versus the Pac-12’s No. 5 selection after the College Football Playoff selection, will be known as Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented By Stifel.



“With a state-of-the-art stadium, a glamorous backdrop, two celebrated football programs -- and of course, one Jimmy Kimmel -- the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will bring together sportsmanship and showmanship for a fantastic weekend of college football,” said Ron Kruszewski, Stifel Chairman & CEO.

The agreement serves as Stifel’s first college football partnership and will expand the firm’s presence in Southern California. Stifel will also be incorporated throughout the bowl game’s branding, as well as represented in the uniform patch that will adorn each participating team’s uniform.

“We are excited to partner with Stifel to deliver the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl,” said Jason Gannon, executive director, Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented By Stifel. “Stifel’s commitment to providing a ‘client-first’ service culture is consistent with our vision to create memorable college bowl game experiences at SoFi Stadium.”

Stifel will join the bowl game’s community efforts, working closely with its community partners: Inglewood-based One For All, Boys and Girls Club LA Harbor, and Boys and Girls Club LA Metro. Recently, the bowl game worked with the Boys and Girls Club LA Harbor to donate 2,500 books to 1,200 middle- and grade-school students at the Harry Bridges Span School in Wilmington, California.

Held on Saturday, December 18 at 4:30 p.m. PST at SoFi Stadium, Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented By Stifel will be the first collegiate football game at the stadium. Working with its partners, the bowl game will host a number of immersive events and activities leading up to and on game day. To learn how to attend Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented By Stifel, go to www.LABowlGame.com for more information on individual and group tickets, as well as suites.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

About Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented By Stifel is an annual collegiate football bowl game held at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, in Inglewood, California. SoFi Stadium is the centerpiece of Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre mixed-use development being built by Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. Owned and operated by SoFi Stadium, Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl features the Mountain West’s No. 1 selection versus the Pac-12’s No. 5 selection, after the College Football Playoff selection. In addition to the matchup, Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl hosts a series of events for the teams, their families, fans, and locals in the week leading up to the game, as well as year-round activities that engage the local community. For more information about the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Presented By Stifel, including ticketing, go to www.labowlgame.com and visit @LABowlGame on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

