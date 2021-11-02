SBA Administrator Guzman’s Statement on Celebrating National Entrepreneurship Month

Washington, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman released the following statement recognizing National Entrepreneurship Month:

“Entrepreneurs have long demonstrated the resilience, fortitude and grit it takes to generate ideas and solve the problems facing the world. These trailblazers recognize a need and turn dreams into startups, delivering products and services that help drive our local and national economies. Now more than ever, we recognize their contributions and look to their leadership as we pivot and adapt to meet new challenges.

“During National Entrepreneurship Month and throughout the year, the SBA is committed to providing the funding, networks and other resources that entrepreneurs need to start and grow their businesses. I am proud to be part of an Administration that is working daily to invest in our nation and people to level the playing field for all and ensure entrepreneurs from every corner of the nation can leverage opportunities to innovate to build our global competitiveness.”

