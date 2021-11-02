|Uponor Corporation
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|2.11.2021
|Uponor Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 2.11.2021
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|2.11.2021
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|UPONOR
|Amount
|30,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|20.6116
|EUR
|Total cost
|618,348.00
|EUR
|Uponor Corporation now holds a total of 192 206 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 2.11.2021
|On behalf of Uponor Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For more information, please contact:
|Uponor Corporation
|Susanna Inkinen
|Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
|Tel. +358 20 129 2081
|www.uponorgroup.com
