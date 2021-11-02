English French Dutch

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 11 August 2021, Ageas reports the purchase of 104,675 Ageas shares in the period from 25-10-2021 until 29-10-2021.

Date Number of

Shares Total amount

(EUR) Average price

(EUR) Lowest price

(EUR) Highest price

(EUR) 25-10-2021 20,153 851,770 42.27 42.15 42.42 26-10-2021 20,602 877,104 42.57 41.88 42.84 27-10-2021 13,275 560,373 42.21 41.96 42.31 28-10-2021 19,845 838,712 42.26 42.08 42.43 29-10-2021 30,800 1,299,490 42.19 42.01 42.37 Total 104,675 4,427,450 42.30 41.88 42.84

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 1 September 2021, Ageas has bought back 722,055 shares for a total amount of EUR 29,856,806. This corresponds to 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning almost 200 years.

