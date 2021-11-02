English French

SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 8 April 2021)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 25 October to 25 October 2021

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)

Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 6 March 2021

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1



Trading days 2



Numbers of shares purchased (*) 3



Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €) 4



Amounts



(in €) 5



Purpose of redemption 6



Market



25/10/2021







827 868



90.5941



75 000 000.00







Cancellation



OTC Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)



827 868



90.5941



75 000 000.00







-



-

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded.

