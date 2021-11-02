English French

Results of the early redemption of undated bonds convertible into cash and/or new shares (ODIRNAN) issued in October 2016 (ISIN: FR0013204492)

As announced in the press release dated 4 October 2021, Eramet proceeded with the early redemption of the outstanding undated bonds convertible into cash and/or new shares (“ODIRNAN”).

Since the issuance and following the expiry of the conversion rights period up to 25 October 2021, Eramet has received conversion requests for 2,156,142 ODIRNAN, which resulted in the issuance of 2,211,829 new shares.

The remaining outstanding ODIRNAN, corresponding to 2,286 ODIRNAN, will be redeemed on 19 November 2021, giving rise to a cash settlement to the holders for an amount of c.€100k.

