Indian Mobile Phone Market Analysis & Opportunities Report, 2015-2020 & 2021-2025

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indian Mobile Phone Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The industry report on mobile phones in India offers up-to-date data on the actual market situation by phone type, region, and sales channel. The research includes market data from 2015 to 2025, providing a future outlook for the mobile phone market in India.

This makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, analysts, and other stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible and clearly presented tables and graphs.

While smartphone demand growth is waning worldwide, the Indian mobile phone market remains underpenetrated and is growing, offering substantial opportunities for every mobile value chain participant.

In this report, mobile phones include smartphones and feature phones, with the latter further divided into two categories: simple and smart feature phones. Smartphones have registered fast acceptance in the market, but feature phones still account for half of the total volume sold in the Indian market.



The report finds that new entrants' main focus area is affordable smart feature phones. These phones have lower prices than smartphones yet offer many smartphone functionalities, increasing their attractiveness among budget-conscious consumers.

However, increased consumer preference for smart devices and narrowing price differences drive consistent growth in the smartphone market. Internet penetration is a major factor that boosts smartphone business in rural areas, accounting for 70% of the market share in India.



5G is one of the key disruptive technologies in India's mobile phone market. Although the country does not have any commercial network, mobile phone providers in India launched about 20 5G-enabled devices in 2020.

Almost every alternate phone to be launched in 2021 will be 5G compatible. India is trying to future-proof the 5G segment. By the time trials start, the market will already have several 5G phones, which did not happen in the past for other wireless service generations.

