Worldwide Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Industry (2021 to 2025) - Growing Cost-effectiveness of Diagnosis is Driving the Market

The publisher has been monitoring the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market and it is poised to grow by $247.67 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.76% during the forecast period. Their report on the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing cost-effectiveness of diagnosis in conjunction with personalized antibiotic therapy and rising prevalence of diseases.



The helicobacter pylori diagnostics market analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.

The publisher's helicobacter pylori diagnostics market is segmented as below:



By Technology

Immunoassays

Molecular diagnostics

POC

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

This study identifies the resistance of H. pylori to antibiotics as one of the prime reasons driving the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



Their report on the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market covers the following areas:

Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market sizing

Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market forecast

Helicobacter pylori diagnostics market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading helicobacter pylori diagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., bioMerieux SA, Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Omega Diagnostics Group Plc, QIAGEN NV, Quest Diagnostics Inc., and thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



