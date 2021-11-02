Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies and Fujitsu Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the hyper converged infrastructure market and it is poised to grow by $32.56 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 26% during the forecast period. Their report on the hyper converged infrastructure market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by simplicity in management and reduction in TCO.
The hyper converged infrastructure market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.
The publisher's hyper converged infrastructure market is segmented as below:
By End-user
- Financial services
- Healthcare
- Education
- Government
- Others
By Geographical Landscape
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies enhanced data protection as one of the prime reasons driving the hyper converged infrastructure market growth during the next few years.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
Their report on the hyper converged infrastructure market covers the following areas:
- Hyper converged infrastructure market sizing
- Hyper converged infrastructure market forecast
- Hyper converged infrastructure market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hyper converged infrastructure market vendors that include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., and VMware Inc. Also, the hyper converged infrastructure market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Financial services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NetApp Inc.
- Nutanix Inc.
- VMware Inc.
10. Appendix
