Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies and Fujitsu Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the hyper converged infrastructure market and it is poised to grow by $32.56 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 26% during the forecast period. Their report on the hyper converged infrastructure market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by simplicity in management and reduction in TCO.



The hyper converged infrastructure market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The publisher's hyper converged infrastructure market is segmented as below:



By End-user

Financial services

Healthcare

Education

Government

Others

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies enhanced data protection as one of the prime reasons driving the hyper converged infrastructure market growth during the next few years.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



Their report on the hyper converged infrastructure market covers the following areas:

Hyper converged infrastructure market sizing

Hyper converged infrastructure market forecast

Hyper converged infrastructure market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hyper converged infrastructure market vendors that include Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., NetApp Inc., Nutanix Inc., and VMware Inc. Also, the hyper converged infrastructure market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Financial services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

6. Customer landscape

Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

NetApp Inc.

Nutanix Inc.

VMware Inc.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxzkyj