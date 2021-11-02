Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Sauce Now in Lowes Foods

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is expanding in the Carolinas. Now fans can pick up their favorite flavor of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit barbecue sauce and add to the array of retail meats and sides for a complete meal at home.

“We are happy to be in 80 Lowes Foods retail locations in Eastern North and South Carolinas. This partnership comes at a great time with the holiday’s approaching and more families getting together around the barbecue.” Says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

The Dickey family opened the original Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in Dallas, Texas in 1941. The original restaurant on Central Expressway is still open and serving guests the same. Legit. Texas. Barbecue.

The top selling barbecue sauce is the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit original flavor which the company began selling in retail stores in 2014. All three flavors which include original, sweet, and spicy are now available in Lowes Foods.

