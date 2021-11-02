Publishing of Eimskip‘s third quarter 2021 results

English Icelandic

Investor meeting on 10 November 2021

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its third quarter 2021 results after market closing on Tuesday 9 November.

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO and María Björk Einarsdóttir, CFO, will present the third quarter results. The meeting will be held on Wednesday 10 November at 8:30 GMT at the Company‘s headquarters, Sundabakki 2, second floor. Participants are required to register their attendance before the end of 9 November by clicking here

The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors. Investors can send questions before and during the meeting to the email investors@eimskip.com.

Documents and a recording of the meeting will be available at the company’s investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.com.