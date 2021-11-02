Paris, November 2nd, 2021 6:30 pm
PRESS RELEASE
Eramet: Purchase of own shares
Eramet announces the purchase of 12,000 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.
- Aggregated presentation per day and per market
|Name of the issuer
|Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of transaction
|Identification code of financial instrument
|Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares*
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|25/10/2021
|FR0000131757
|11
|83.85
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|25/10/2021
|FR0000131757
|989
|82.55
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|26/10/2021
|FR0000131757
|3,000
|77.38
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|27/10/2021
|FR0000131757
|4,000
|73.62
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|28/10/2021
|FR0000131757
|143
|71.76
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|28/10/2021
|FR0000131757
|1,857
|71.71
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|29/10/2021
|FR0000131757
|2
|71.30
|ERAMET
|549300LUH78PG2MP6N64
|29/10/2021
|FR0000131757
|1,998
|71.75
|* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
|TOTAL
|12,000
|74.67
- Details per transaction
Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of October 25th, 2021) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases
Calendar
23.02.2022: Publication of 2021 Group annual results
28.04.2022: Publication of 2022 Group first-quarter turnover
ABOUT ERAMET
Eramet transforms the Earth’s mineral resources to provide sustainable and responsible solutions to the growth of the industry and to the challenges of the energy transition.
Its 13.000 employees are committed to this through their civic and contributory approach in all the countries where the mining and metallurgical group is present.
Manganese. nickel. mineral sands. lithium and cobalt: Eramet recovers and develops metals that are essential to the building of a more sustainable world.
As a privileged partner of its industrial clients. the Group contributes to making robust and resistant infrastructures and constructions. more efficient means of mobility. safer health tools and more efficient telecommunications devices.
Fully committed to the era of metals. Eramet’s ambition is to become a reference for the responsible transformation of the Earth’s mineral resources for living well together.
www.eramet.com
