Future Market Size Analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Will Reach USD 20.05 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market By Type (Offline, and Online), By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Deep Learning, and Others), By Solution (Customer Relationship Management, Payment Services management, Price Optimization, Product Recommendation, and Planning, Supply chain management and Demand Planning, Virtual Assistant, Visual Search, Others ) By Service (Managed Services, and Professional Services), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, and Cloud), and By Application (In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance, Location-Based Marketing, Market Forecasting, Predictive Merchandising, Programmatic Advertising, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in its research database

“According to Facts and Factors, the global Artificial Intelligence Retail Market was estimated at USD 2.7 Billion in 2019 and is expected to hit USD 20.05 Billion by the end of 2026, expanding at CAGR by 39% between 2020 and 2026.”

Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: Overview

Digitalization in retail is much more than just linking objects. It's about turning data into observations that guide decisions that produce better market results. Retail AI—including machine learning and deep learning—is crucial to developing these insights. This offers retailers incredible consumer interactions, revenue growth prospects, accelerated innovation, and insightful companies, all allowing them to separate themselves from their rivals. In some parts of its operations, several retailers are now using AI. They may automate marketing practices with AI in CRM applications, or predictive analytics to determine which consumers are likely to purchase those goods. The cloud helps AI workloads store and process data volumes from a wide range of sources. For eg, demand prediction and online product reviews are demands for retail cloud workloads.

But operating AI provides benefits in the store itself. The edge retail computing serves as a mechanism for insight, aggregation, or transformation into useful, operational knowledge of vast quantities of raw data. Imagine inventory robotics restoring shelves; digital signs adjusting to the audience; and customer monitoring sensors to alert cross-selling and upselling opportunities. The traction on brick and mortar is a special kind of AI in detail, known as computer vision. And it opens the way for new instances of market usage by consumer engagement, predicting demand, product control, and more.

Request Your Free Sample Report of Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market

(The free sample of this report is readily available on request).

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

[225+ Pages Report] with a list of tables and figures

COVID-19 pre and post business impact analysis

Top market players profiles with sales & revenue analysis

Regional analysis using charts and graphs

Easy to understand graphical data

Key segments, industry drivers, challenges & opportunities in the global & regional market

Research methodology

(Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis before delivery)

Industry Major Market Players

Amazon Web Services Inc.

BloomReach Inc.

Conversica Inc.

Daisy Intelligence

Findmine Inc.

Focal Systems Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Plexure Ltd

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Sentient Technologies Holdings Limited

Style.ai

Versium Analytics Inc.

ViSenze Pte Ltd

To know an additional revised list of 2020-2021 top market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market

The research report covers:

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Table of Contents

Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Key Market Players

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected size & share of Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market?

Who are the top market players in Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market?

How many segments are analyzed in Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market?

Can I get a customized free sample report of Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market?

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market

Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: Growth Factors

Over the years the idea of virtual test rooms has become more common, allowing shoppers to play with their equipment through a tactile GUI. The combination of artificial intelligence and digital mirrors allows shoppers to test and wear diverse dresses, accessories, goggles, and other beauty items. The real-time simulation for computer dressing solutions is delivered in conjunction with other advanced technology, such as virtual realities, artificial intelligence, or visual computing. The technology strengthens both online and offline Shopping's user engagement and loyalty. The need for a digital trial room is expected to increase because of its secure shopping experience since the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Each retail corporation tries to consolidate its loyal client base to remain on the market today in the retained sector. Providing each consumer with improved customized service is a prime tactic for leading brands. Chabot’s operated by AI is one of the innovations that can effectively promote consumer interaction. Popularity is also likely to increase in all markets for both online and in-store catboats. The framework lets retailers handle consumer shopping requests with AI-configured chatbots without including humans. Al-Driven Chatbots' fast, customized and on-demand support and feedback add to the consumer experience while favoring the retail sector as a whole.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2019 Value USD 2.7 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 20.05 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 39% from 2020-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2020-2026 [Updated] Top Market Players Amazon Web Services Inc., BloomReach Inc., Conversica Inc., Daisy Intelligence, Findmine Inc., Focal Systems Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, and Others Segments Covered Types, Technology, Solutions, Services, Deployment Mode, Applications, and Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: Segmentation

Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market is segmented into four notable segments which are type, solution, technology, deployment model, service, and application.

Based on type the market is classified into offline, and online. Based on technology the market is classified as machine learning & deep learning, natural language processing, and others. Based on Solution the market is further classified as Visual Search, Payment Services management, Customer Relationship Management, Product Recommendation & Planning, Price Optimization, Virtual Assistant, Supply chain management & Demand Planning, and Others. Based on service the market is further classified as managed services, and professional services. Based on the deployment model the market is further classified as on-premises and cloud. Based on Application the market is further classified as Location-Based Marketing, In-Store Visual Monitoring & Surveillance, Market Forecasting, Programmatic Advertising, Predictive Merchandising, and Others.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific Region Projected To Be Fastest Growing in Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Growth

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market with the largest market share mainly because of the presence of several developed economies, such as China and Canada, focusing on enhancing the existing solutions in the retail space. North America hosts the primary AI solution providers and is an early adopter of AI technology.

Many retailers in this region have deployed AI-based solutions to optimize their supply chain operations and inventory. AI is helping retailers in managing and maintain their customers and understand the buying patterns of the consumers. To engage customers and improve sales turnover, AI technologies are being adopted by both online and offline retail businesses

Browse the full “Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market By Type (Offline, and Online), By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning and Deep Learning, and Others), By Solution (Customer Relationship Management, Payment Services management, Price Optimization, Product Recommendation, and Planning, Supply chain management and Demand Planning, Virtual Assistant, Visual Search, Others ) By Service (Managed Services, and Professional Services), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, and Cloud), and By Application (In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance, Location-Based Marketing, Market Forecasting, Predictive Merchandising, Programmatic Advertising, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market

The global Artificial Intelligence in Retail market is segmented as follows:



By Type:

Offline

Online

By Technology:

Natural Language Processing

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Others

By Solution:

Customer Relationship Management

Payment Services management

Price Optimization

Product Recommendation and Planning

Supply chain management and Demand Planning

Virtual Assistant

Visual Search

Others

By Service:

Managed Services

Professional Services

By Deployment Model:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Application:

In-Store Visual Monitoring and Surveillance

Location-Based Marketing

Market Forecasting

Predictive Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

Others

For media inquiry, mail to: sales@fnfresearch.com

Related Reports:

Vacuum Sputtering Coating Machines Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/vacuum-sputtering-coating-machines-market-vacuum-sputtering-coating-1260

Tanker shipment Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/tanker-shipment-market-by-shipment-type-oil-tankers-1250

Residential Fully Automatic Washing Machine Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/residential-fully-automatic-washing-machine-market-by-machine-1237

Hair Serum Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/hair-serum-market-by-type-hair-styling-serum-1190

Same-day Delivery Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/same-day-delivery-market-type-b2b-and-b2c-1185

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1-347-989-3985

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com