Cavli Wireless Recognized as the 'Overall M2M Solution Provider of the Year' at the 2021 Mobile Breakthrough Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavli Wireless has been named "Overall M2M Solution Provider of the Year" in the 5th annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards by Mobile Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence agency that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global wireless and mobile market today.

Scaling an IoT-enabled/Smart-connected solution across geographies has many industrial and economic challenges. Apart from hefty investments for product development, solution makers have to deal with network providers, semiconductor manufacturers, and policy changes to launch their devices worldwide.

Cavli Wireless has eliminated these impediments, facilitating the global deployment of IoT devices in the most flexible and cost-effective way. Cavli's eSIM integrated cellular modules , powered by a comprehensive cloud management platform, Cavli Hubble, enables OEMs to launch their devices across borders. Cavli Hubble is coupled to Cavli smart modules by a proprietary layer of software that runs on the module called "Hubble Stack,'' enabling the Cavli Hubble IoT platform to orchestrate and control millions of Cavli smart modules deployed worldwide. With network partnerships in over 150+ countries with 60+ operators, Cavli enables access to local IoT networks in any part of the world.

The disruptive proposition that Cavli has introduced is the world's first-ever hybrid IoT subscription plan - "Hubble 99 ," which marks the entry of IoT into the subscription economy age. It provides the IoT Solution makers with Cellular modules, eSIM & Data connectivity, Device management cloud platform, all at the cost of 99 cents/per device/per month.

"At Cavli, we are excited to be receiving this recognition from an agency that closely watches our industry and tracks innovation in real time. To be positioned alongside industry heavyweights with equal measure bears testimony to the impactful journey we have had so far. A big thanks to our technology partners, associates and customer partners for the strides we have taken so far and will continue to take," said Tarun Thomas George, COO, Cavli Wireless.

About Cavli Wireless

Cavli Wireless is a cellular IoT module manufacturer that combines IoT connectivity and data management into one single platform. Cavli designs and manufactures industrial-grade cellular IoT smart modules that improve equipment reliability and expedite development processes for a variety of applications. Cavli's smart modules are equipped with global cellular connectivity through integrated eSIM functionality that provides users with affordable global data pricing, simplified device management, and centralized subscription management through the proprietary cloud-based platform Cavli Hubble.

Read more: https://bit.ly/3nWrjwm

About Mobile Breakthrough

The Mobile Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in mobile and wireless technology companies, products and people. They provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough mobile companies and products in categories including Cloud Computing, IoT, WLAN, WiFi and more.

CONTACT:

Ajit Thomas, CMO, Cavli Wireless

ajit@cavliwireless.com

+1-650-535-1150

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment