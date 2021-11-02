Sorenson Communications Announces First Thought Leadership Series with Deaf Leaders

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sorenson Communications, the leading provider of American Sign Language (ASL) interpreting services and Video Relay Service (VRS), announced the launch of its first thought leadership series. The series, named “frame.influence,” features interviews with Deaf leaders in business, activism, dance, and art.



“We are thrilled to spotlight these incredible Deaf leaders and enable them to share their unique expertise and experience,” said Sorenson CEO Scott Wood. “Creating connections across languages and cultures is an important way to learn more about diverse perspectives and generate new understanding.”

Frame.influence explores the different ways personal frame – or perspective – is shaped and how it influences people, their lives, and how they see the world. This is the first in Sorenson’s new Fall Event series, frame.x.

The frame.influence series features Callie Frye, a disability rights advocate and Daily Moth reporter, and the people she interviews. Viewers will learn from Nikki Reineck, the CEO and founder of Sisters in Style, a successful clothing boutique; Harmony Baniaga, a dancer who incorporates sign language into her performances; and Wes Arey, an activist and painter who leads the Deaf Grassroots Movement group.

The first interview in the frame.influence series is now available. Please visit https://www.sorenson.com/events/fall2021/ to watch.

Connecting Life. Sorenson Communications, an Indeo brand, was founded on the principle that communication and being understood is fundamental to the human experience. Inspired by this belief and the core values of our communities, we develop the most trusted communication offerings, including Sorenson Relay, the highest-quality video interpreting service, and Sorenson Interpreting, which matches qualified sign language interpreters to specific assignment needs. As the largest employer of sign language interpreters, Sorenson endeavors to provide each customer with an exceptional communication experience.

Sorenson offers innovative, Deaf-specific communication products, such as ntouch® videophones and ntouch software applications that connect PC, Mac®, and mobile device users to Sorenson Relay. For more information, visit www.sorenson.com.

A video accompanying this press release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9cc26cff-5d23-4aa0-94ad-e8b1556cd5b0