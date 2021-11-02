Reducing Emissions, Boosting Efficiency, Using Renewable Fuels Drives the Future for Diesel Technology

Washington, DC, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the effects of climate change are top-of-mind priorities for leaders around the world this week in Glasgow at the 26th meeting of the United Nations Council of the Parties (COP26). Because the world relies on diesel technology, further advancements and innovations will yield key benefits and become critical to meeting global commitments. “Globally, one out of every two economic sectors depend on diesel power. Trucks, trains, buses, marine workboats, as well as agricultural, forestry, mining and construction equipment rely almost exclusively on diesel. Even as new fuels and technologies emerge, diesel engines will be best suited and continue to serve many of these key sectors for decades to come. This makes continued advancements in diesel engines and fuels essential to the kind of progress needed – both near term and long term – in meeting global climate goals,” said Allen Schaeffer, executive director of the Diesel Technology Forum, a not-for-profit association.

“We must value carbon reductions in whatever form that they come and recognize all opportunities for investment. For example, using low-carbon renewable biodiesel fuels across the population of millions of existing diesel engines and vehicles can yield valuable reductions in greenhouse gas and other emissions in a relatively short timeframe at lower cost compared to that required to introduce new technologies and their supporting fuel infrastructures.”

Diesel technology has evolved dramatically over the last 20 years. Access to ultra-low sulfur diesel fuel achieves near zero emissions of particulate matter and emissions of nitrogen oxides. That’s improving efficiency of new diesel engines and lowering the carbon footprint for all existing engines.

Since 2007, the new generation of diesel-powered commercial trucks on the road in the U.S. are more efficient and have saved 19.8 billion gallons of fuel and eliminated 202 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2). This is equivalent to the emissions savings of approximately 43 million light-duty vehicles on the road for one year.

By 2030 the fleet of new generation diesel-powered trucks will have reduced fuel consumption by 150 billion gallons and eliminated more than 1.5 billion tonnes of CO2.

By 2030 additional benefits from the new generation of diesel trucks include elimination of 74 million tonnes of nitrogen oxides (NOx) and 4.1 million tonnes of particulate matter.

Use of biodiesel and renewable diesel fuels by all diesel engines in California since 2011 through 2020 has delivered 43 percent of California’s total greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduction, as compared to that from electric cars, trucks and buses which delivered 10 percent of GHG reductions during the same period.

“Tackling the multiple challenges of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, implementing adaptation and mitigation measures requires many technologies and solutions. It only makes sense that we leverage the best of what we have today as new fuel and energy technologies emerge and pursue market success. Diesel is one of those solutions,” said Schaeffer.

No other fuel or technology can match the combination of energy efficiency, work capability, reliability, durability, economical operation and environmental performance that diesel delivers in every corner of the world, including:

Installing wind turbines on land and sea

Providing backup power to climate resilience measures such as storm surge pumping systems along the U.S. Gulf Coast

Enabling more productive farming using less fuel in South America

Serving as backup power for new solar microgrids in Africa

To learn more about how diesel technology contributes to worldwide climate and clean air goals, visit https://www.dieselforum.org/dieselpowersthefuture.

