Bonduelle - Statement of repurchase of shares

Statement of repurchase of shares
Aggretated presentation by day and by trading venue
|Issuer's name
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)
|Date of the execution of the transaction
|International Securities Identification Numbers
(ISIN Code)
|Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|Weighted average price per day
|Trading venue
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|19/10/2021
|FR0000063935
|1 942
|21,7347
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|20/10/2021
|FR0000063935
|2 076
|21,5753
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|21/10/2021
|FR0000063935
|1 862
|21,6512
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|22/10/2021
|FR0000063935
|2 014
|21,5499
|Euronext
Attachment