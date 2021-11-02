Bonduelle - Statement of repurchase of shares

| Source: BONDUELLE BONDUELLE

Villeneuve D Ascq Cedex, FRANCE

Statement of repurchase of shares

Aggretated presentation by day and by trading venue

Issuer's nameLegal Entity Identifier (LEI)Date of the execution of the transactionInternational Securities Identification Numbers
(ISIN Code)		Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)Weighted average price per dayTrading venue
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9419/10/2021FR00000639351 94221,7347Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9420/10/2021FR00000639352 07621,5753Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9421/10/2021FR00000639351 86221,6512Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9422/10/2021FR00000639352 01421,5499Euronext

Attachment


Attachments

20211102 - Bonduelle - Statement of repurchase of shares - short version.docx