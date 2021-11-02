Brookfield Residential Issues Corporate Update & Releases 2021 Third Quarter Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. (“Brookfield Residential” or the “Company”) today announced a corporate update and released its 2021 third quarter results on the Company’s website.



Corporate Update

Brookfield Residential announced at the close of this fiscal year, Alan Norris will retire as Chief Executive Officer while continuing to serve as Executive Chairman. Effective January 1, 2022, Adrian Foley will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and will oversee the Company’s strategic and day-to-day operational responsibilities.

2021 Third Quarter Results Release

Brookfield Residential also announced that its 2021 third quarter results have been posted on the Company’s website at BrookfieldResidential.com.

Current holders and beneficial owners of, and prospective investors in, Brookfield Residential’s debt securities, securities analysts, market makers and other interested parties are invited to participate in the conference call on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 11:00 am (EST) to discuss the Company’s results of operations during the third quarter of 2021 and current business initiatives with members of senior management. To participate in the live conference call from North America, dial 1.800.319.4610 and if you reside outside of North America, dial 1.604.638.5340. Telephone replay of the conference call will be available for one month following the scheduled call, until end of day December 3, 2021. To listen to the telephone replay from North America, dial 1.855.669.9658 and if you reside outside of North America dial 1.604.674.8052. Once prompted enter the replay access code, 7843.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $625 billion of assets under management. Further information is available at BrookfieldResidential.com or Brookfield.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: 855.234.8362

Email: investor.relations@brookfieldrp.com