Altus Group to Participate in TD Securities Virtual Technology Investor Conference on November 16

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (“Altus Group” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that Mike Gordon, Chief Executive Officer, and Angelo Bartolini, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the TD Securities Virtual Technology Conference on November 16, including presenting in a fireside chat presentation scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.



Individuals may access the live webcast under the investor relations section of Altus Group's website at https://www.altusgroup.com/company/investor-relations where it will remain archived for 90 days.

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,600 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

