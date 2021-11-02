Veeco Releases Sustainability Report

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) today released its second Sustainability Report, highlighting activity related to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts and showcasing the Company’s commitment to improvements in these areas. Veeco’s inaugural Sustainability Report was issued in 2020.



“We are proud of the effort put forth by the Veeco team and, in particular, the progress made since our first Sustainability Report,” commented William J. Miller, Ph.D., Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our commitment to become a more environmentally and socially transparent company has never been stronger. We greatly improved our environmental and social disclosures and continue to make progress in these areas. Minimizing our environmental footprint, becoming more inclusive, and continuing our commitment to good governance aligns with our Core Values and better serves our key stakeholders.”

This report includes the following material topics:

Water, waste and energy management

Supply chain responsibilities

Product quality, safety and lifecycle management

Culture, diversity and inclusion

Employee health and safety

Data security

Veeco’s Sustainability Report is available to view here .

About Veeco

Veeco (NASDAQ: VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com .

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts:

Investors: Anthony Bencivenga | (516) 252-1438 | abencivenga@veeco.com

Media: Kevin Long | (516) 714-3978 | klong@veeco.com